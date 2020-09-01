US Open 2020: Jack Sock vs Adrian Mannarino preview, head-to-head & prediction 

Match details

Fixture: Jack Sock vs Adrian Mannarino

Date: 2 September 2020

Tournament: US Open 2020

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York, USA

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $39,024,000

Match timing:

Advertisement

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel / ESPN | India - Star Sports & Hotstar

Jack Sock vs Adrian Mannarino preview

Jack Sock and Adrian Mannarino both registered commendable victories in their respective first-round matches and will now face each other in the second round of the 2020 US Open.

Jack Sock, on his part, staged a remarkable performance to eliminate Pablo Cuevas in five hard-fought sets (3-6, 6-4, 6-2, 4-6, 7-6). The win was even more special due to the fact that Sock had never beaten Cuevas in two previous encounters including a match-up at last year’s US Open.

Adrian Mannarino

Adrian Mannarino, on the other hand, did not face as big a challenge from Lorenzo Sonego as he prevailed in four sets. The Frenchman would be looking to equal his best ever US Open showing (3R) should he get the better of Sock on Wednesday.

The American’s confidence will be greatly boosted by his win against Cuevas especially having suffered a great slump for a couple years. Sock’s injury made matters worse for him as he struggled to do well in the ATP tournaments. Once a top 10 player, Sock currently finds himself out of the top 300.

This promises to be an exciting clash between two players who would both fancy their chances against each other. For Sock especially, the draw has been arguably kind despite his vastly inferior ranking points.

Jack Sock vs Adrian Mannarino head-to-head

Jack Sock leads the H2H by 4-1

Jack Sock leads Adrian Mannarino by 4-1 in the head-to-head. Four of those matches were played on outdoor hard-courts out of which the American prevailed in three.

Their most recent match (Basel, 2016) was played on an indoor hard court which saw Jack Sock emerge victorious in straight sets (6-3, 6-3).

Jack Sock vs Adrian Mannarino prediction

Adrian Mannarino

Jack Sock in his peak years was regarded as one of the best baseliners on tour. His ability to find winners from the back of the court was a thing to marvel at. Going by his performance against Cuevas, it seems that the American has regained some of his touch, especially on the forehand wing.

Sock racked up 51 winners in five sets of tennis against the Uruguayan. However, Sock also committed 49 unforced errors which was very close to leading to his exit.

This is an aspect that Mannarino can capitalise on due to his superior accuracy when it comes to groundstrokes. The Frenchman’s flat and powerful backhand is another weapon which can cause an issue or two for Sock.

This is a difficult match to call as both players possess weapons which can trouble the other. That said, Jack Sock arguably comes into this match with greater confidence which should tilt the tie in his favour.

Prediction: Jack Sock to win in 4 sets.