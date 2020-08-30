US Open 2020: Jack Sock vs Pablo Cuevas preview, head-to-head & prediction 

Match details

Fixture: Jack Sock vs Pablo Cuevas

Date: 31 August 2020

Tournament: US Open 2020

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York, USA

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $19,512,000

Match timing: Not before 1:30 pm EDT, 11:00 pm IST

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel / ESPN | India - Star Sports & Hotstar

Jack Sock vs Pablo Cuevas preview

Jack Sock will take on Pablo Cuevas in the opening round of this year’s US Open in an encore of last year’s opening round. Cuevas emerged victorious on that occasion and will be looking to replicate that performance this time around as well.

Pablo Cuevas

For Jack Sock, this upcoming US Open is a shot at redemption. The American, who was not long ago in the Top 10 of the rankings, finds himself now ranked 388. A series of mental issues and grave injury concerns have seen the talented American plummet down the rankings in the past couple of years.

Sock is still finding his feet on the tour post his horrific thumb injury in 2019. His lukewarm 2020 so far bears testimony to that fact. He made the finals of the Challenger event in Indian Wells but had a poor showing at the ATP events in New York and Delray Beach.

Pablo Cuevas too hasn’t had a remarkable year so far. The Uruguayan has been quite inconsistent with his performances so far this year as he’s failed to string together wins on the trot.

Both players will be looking to make the most of this opening round fixture knowing very well that they could have faced far trickier opponents first up.

Jack Sock vs Pablo Cuevas head-to-head

Jack Sock trails Cuevas by 2-0 in the H2H

Pablo Cuevas leads Jack Sock by 2-0 in the head-to-head. Their first match was on the clay courts of Madrid in 2018 where Cuevas won by a score of 6-7, 6-4, 6-0.

The next and most recent match was in the first round of last year’s US Open where Cuevas won in straight sets by a score of 6-4, 7-5, 7-6.

Jack Sock vs Pablo Cuevas prediction

Pablo Cuevas

Jack Sock is a very aggressive baseliner. He has the ability to dictate play as well as find winners at will from that area of the court. Sock is one of the biggest servers on tour when he finds his rhythm and Cuevas will be more than up for the task with his blocked returns.

That being said, Sock has seen a slight dip in that shot of his post injury. While it may still have the power, it often lacks the placement. As such Cuevas should not face too many issues on his opponent’s serve once he finds his footing.

Both players prefer to play topspin heavy shots and it remains to be seen how that plays out for them on these new courts at Flushing Meadows.

Cuevas’ immense variety, especially on the backhand wing, could eventually run Sock ragged.

Prediction: Pablo Cuevas to win in four sets.