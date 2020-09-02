US Open 2020: Jan-Lennard Struff vs Michael Mmoh preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Jan-Lennard Struff vs Michael Mmoh

Date: 2 September 2020

Tournament: US Open 2020

Round: Second round (Round of 64)

Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York, USA

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $39,024,000

Match timing: 2 pm EDT, 11.30 pm IST

Jan-Lennard Struff vs Michael Mmoh preview

Jan-Lennard Struff will look to continue his good run of form when he takes on America's Michael Mmoh in the second round of the 2020 US Open on Wednesday.

Struff came into the US Open with plenty of momentum, having reached the quarterfinals at the Western & Southern Open held at the same venue last week. Despite a dismal loss to Novak Djokovic in the last eight stage, Struff looked well-prepared for the second Grand Slam of 2020 - which he started with a straight-sets win over Spaniad Pedro Martinez Portero.

The German's serve was decisive on the few occasions he faced some trouble in the match. He won 88% of his first serve points and launched 13 aces to finish the match in just over 2 hours.

Michael Mmoh hopes to deliver on promise shown in Juniors

Meanwhile, Michael Mmoh recorded his first win in the main draw of the US Open with a four-set decision over Joao Sousa in the first round. A former World No. 2 in the juniors, Mmoh raced to a two-set lead before Sousa hit back in the third. But the 22-year-old held his own in the fourth set to wrap up the error-strewn match in 2 hours and 34 minutes.

The American would now be looking for his career-best Slam result, which he can achieve with a win over the much higher-ranked Struff.

Jan-Lennard Struff vs Michael Mmoh head-to-head

Jan-Lennard Struff looks to build on his dream Cincinnati run

The head-to-head between Jan-Lennard Struff and Michael Mmoh currently stands at 0-0 as the pair have never faced each other before.

Jan-Lennard Struff vs Michael Mmoh prediction

Jan-Lennard Struff should enter his second-round match against Michael Mmoh on Wednesday as the firm favorite. Ranked a career-high No. 29 in the world, Struff looks in much better shape since the resumption of tennis than most of his peers. And that is not particularly surprising give he was quite active at exhibition events during the lockdown.

The German's first serve has proven to be his most vital weapon during this purple patch. That said, he also possesses very powerful groundstrokes off both wings, and can rush any opponent with his deep drives.

Michael Mmoh on the other hand is quite inexperienced at the top level of tennis, with this being only the second time he has gone past the first round at a Slam. But Mmoh was a renowned name in the juniors with his quick-strike game; if he finds his form on Wednesday, Struff could have his hands full.

Prediction: Jan-Lennard Struff to win in four sets.