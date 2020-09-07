US Open 2020: Jennifer Brady vs Yulia Putintseva preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Jennifer Brady vs Yulia Putintseva

Date: 8 September 2020

Tournament: US Open 2020

Round: Quarter-finals

Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York, USA

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $39,024,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/ESPN | India - Star Sports/Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Jennifer Brady vs Yulia Putintseva preview

USA’s Jennifer Brady continues her dream run at the 2020 US Open after defeating former champion, Angelique Kerber. The American has been rewarded with her maiden quarter-final appearance at a Grand Slam, where she will take on Kazakhstan’s Yulia Putintseva.

Jennifer Brady started the hard-court swing in the best possible way by winning last month's Top Seed Open. Her victory was made even sweeter by the fact that she didn’t drop a set all tournament. However, Brady suffered a first-round exit at the Western & Southern Open at the hands of Jessica Pegula.

That didn’t deter Brady as she picked up from where she left off at Lexington by beating the likes of CiCi Bellis, Caroline Garcia, and Angelique Kerber at the Flushing Meadows. The last of which was the most impressive as she out-attacked the German despite needing medical attention for her leg.

Yulia Putintseva

Her opponent Yulia Putintseva has been quietly consistent in her journey to the last eight. The Kazakh, who will be making her third quarter-final appearance at a Grand Slam, displayed great grit to knock out eighth seed Petra Martic in the fourth round.

It remains to be seen how well Jennifer Brady recovers from the issue that was affecting her leg. Despite that, Putintseva will not be taking her lightly as the American out-hit Kerber in the second set despite playing with a heavily taped leg.

Jennifer Brady vs Yulia Putintseva head-to-head

Yulia Putintseva leads by 2-0 in the h2h.

Yulia Putintseva leads Jennifer Brady by 2-0 in the head-to-head. Both of their matches took place in 2018 and was divided amongst hard and clay courts.

Putintseva did not drop a set in either of those matches.

Jennifer Brady vs Yulia Putintseva prediction

Jennifer Brady is arguably the most improved player on the tour right now. The former collegiate player has won nine out of her ten matches since the resumption of tennis, all of which were in straight sets.

Jennifer Brady

Brady plays a very explosive game, especially, on the forehand wing. She hit 15 winners on that side against Kerber who had no answer to Brady’s signature shot.

That is not all, as Brady even hits with depth on the backhand wing and especially excels at hitting down the line. Putintseva will also have to contend with Brady’s much-improved variety - especially her drop shot which found great success against Kerber.

Putintseva must avoid dropping the ball too short as she did against Martic. Brady strikes the ball exceptionally well and will punish any shorter returns that she gets from the Kazakh.

Putintseva does not have any stand-out weapon that can trouble the American and will rely mainly on the general accuracy of her game. But that would be easier said than done against the error-inducing powerful groundstrokes of Jennifer Brady.

Prediction: Jennifer Brady to win in straight sets