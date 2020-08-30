US Open 2020: Jessica Pegula vs Marie Bouzkova preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Jessica Pegula vs Marie Bouzkova

Date: 31 August 2020

Tournament: US Open 2020

Round: First round (Round of 128)

Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York, USA

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $39,024,000

Match timing: Not before 8 pm EDT, 5:30 am IST

Jessica Pegula vs Marie Bouzkova preview

Home favorite Jessica Pegula will look to carry forward her remarkable form from the recently concluded Western & Southern Open, when she takes on Marie Bouzkova in the opening round of the 2020 US Open.

Marie Bouzkova

Pegula and Bouzkova both had uninspiring US Open campaigns last year, as neither managed to reach the second week. As such, the 2020 edition presents a great opportunity for both to improve on their record. And they would be helped in that regard by the absence of several top players from this year's women’s field.

Jessica Pegula’s form coming into the Grand Slam event is slightly better than Bouzkova’s. Both players did quite well at the recently concluded Western & Southern Open, but Pegula went one better than the Czech.

The American knocked out the likes of Jennifer Brady, Amanda Anisimova and Aryna Sabalenka before ultimately falling short against Elise Mertens in the last eight. Maria Bouzkova on her part got the better of Anna Kalinskaya and Petra Kvitova before losing to Anett Kontaveit.

Both women have had enough chances to acclimatize to the conditions at Flushing Meadows, and waste no time in getting off the blocks. Jessica Pegula, however, could be the more fatigued of the two having also made the last eight at the doubles event last week.

It remains to be seen if Bouzkova can exploit this and run her opponent ragged in the match on Monday.

Jessica Pegula vs Marie Bouzkova head-to-head

Jessica Pegula

Marie Bouzkova leads Jessica Pegula by a margin of 2-0 in the head-to-head, although the American was forced to retire during their very first encounter in 2014.

Their second match in 2018 was at an 80K event in Macon, where Bouzkova won 7-5, 6-2.

Jessica Pegula vs Marie Bouzkova prediction

Marie Bouzkova

Jessica Pegula and Marie Bouzkova are players of a similar mold. For starters, both prefer to attack more off their backhand wing. Moreover, neither has a very big serve; they both instead rely on accuracy to win points.

Court coverage is a strength for each of these two players, which could come in specially handy on the quick courts at Flushing Meadows this year.

Bouzkova in particular is very good at using her flexibility and retrieving ability to keep the ball in play for those extra couple of shots.

Pegula has been playing slightly better tennis lately, but would have her hands full against the deep groundstrokes and tenacity of Bouzkova. And if the fatigue factor comes into play, then the Czech could find herself with an additional advantage in this encounter.

Prediction: Marie Bouzkova to win in three sets.