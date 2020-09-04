US Open 2020: Karen Khachanov vs Alex de Minaur preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Karen Khachanov vs Alex de Minaur

Date: 5 September 2020

Tournament: US Open 2020

Round: Third round (Round of 32)

Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York, USA

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $39,024,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel / ESPN | India - Star Sports / Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Karen Khachanov vs Alex de Minaur preview

Alex de Minaur picked up a four-set victory against Richard Gasquet in the second round of the 2020 US Open.

Karen Khachanov had a difficult opening game in the 2020 US Open against World No. 74 Jannik Sinner. Khachanov was stretched to five sets by the Italian. The 11th seed made a solid comeback after going two sets down though, to clinch a 3-6, 6-7(7), 6-2, 6-0, 7-6(4) win. He carried that form into his second-round encounter against compatriot Andrey Kuznetsov, winning 6-3, 6-4, 6-1.

Alex de Minaur had a relatively easier game in the first round, where he beat Slovakia's Andrej Martin in straight sets. De Minaur had come into the tournament in a confident mood, having won the doubles title at the Cincinnati Masters with Pablo Carreno Busta.

De Minaur, the 21st seed at this year's US Open, came up against 2013 semi-finalist Richard Gasquet in the second round. He beat the Frenchman in four sets, finishing with a 6-4, 6-3, 6-7(8), 7-5 scoreline.

Karen Khachanov vs Alex de Minaur head-to-head

Khachanov and De Minaur have not met on tour so far. This will be their first encounter.

Karen Khachanov vs Alex de Minaur prediction

It will be interesting to see how Khachanov's powerful groundstrokes measure up against De Minaur's excellent court coverage. Both players have strong forehands and play well from the baseline.

While aggressive baseline play works well for Khachanov, his defence isn't as effective, which was evident in his game against Sinner. De Minaur, on the other hand, is great at making his opponent play that one extra shot, but might struggle to convert his defence into offence, at times.

This promises to be an exciting encounter between two very different but talented players.

Prediction: Alex de Minaur to win in four sets