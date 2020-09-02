US Open 2020: Karen Khachanov vs Andrey Kuznetsov preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Karen Khachanov vs Andrey Kuznetsov

Date: 3 September 2020

Tournament: US Open 2020

Round: Second round (Round of 64)

Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York, USA

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $39,024,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel / ESPN | India - Star Sports / Hotstar

Advertisement

Karen Khachanov vs Andrey Kuznetsov preview

11th seed Karen Khachanov survived a brutal onslaught in the opening round against Jannik Sinner before scraping through in five sets. The Russian trailed by two sets to love and was, to an extent, fortunate enough to reach the second round.

There he will face yet another player who has seen a decent bit of good fortune lately - Andrey Kuznetsov. The older Russian had long been struggling with a chronic hip problem which forced him out of the sport in 2017. However, his hip issue has seemingly become less severe this year and he decided to make a comeback.

Andrey Kuznetsov

Kuznetsov marked his return to the ATP tour with an emphatic victory over highly rated Sam Querrey, winning in straight sets (6-4, 7-6 (6), 6-2). In doing so he became the first man in over a decade to win a Grand Slam match while being unranked.

Karen Khachanov, on the other hand, faced a far more stern challenge from rising sensation Jannik Sinner. The Italian was clobbering Khachanov all over the court and it took severe cramps and an injury issue for the Russian to claw his way back into the match.

The Russian too received a medical time-out for a shoulder issue and he’ll be hoping that it won’t affect him for his match against Kuznetsov on Thursday.

Karen Khachanov vs Andrey Kuznetsov head-to-head

Karen Khachanov leads Andrey Kuznetsov by 1-0 in the h2h

Karen Khachanov leads Andrey Kuznetsov 1-0 in the head-to-head.

Their only meeting came in 2017 at Wimbledon with Khachanov triumphing in five sets (7-6(4) 2-6 6-3 1-6 6-2). Although that period was a time when Kuznetsov’s hip issue was at it’s worst.

Karen Khachanov vs Andrey Kuznetsov prediction

Andrey Kuznetsov

The battle of the forehands of the two Russians will be a treat to watch. Kuznetsov, especially, has worked on this shot during his time away from tennis and it is at a much improved level now.

Khachanov’s whip-like forehand is a treat to watch when on song. That said, it is also his more error-prone wing which was heavily exploited by Sinner. The Italian forced 28 errors off that wing from Khachanov. The Russian himself committed another 14 errors on the wing of his own accord.

Kuznetsov’s razor-sharp backhand can trouble Khachanov immensely as they tend to skid off the surface at great velocity.

The service games of both players will be key and that is where Kuznetsov holds the edge with a more accurate delivery. However, Khachanov can make his compatriot pay on his weaker second serve and Kuznetsov must look to improve on that ground.

Prediction: Andrey Kuznetsov to win in five sets.