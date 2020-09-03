US Open 2020: Karolina Muchova vs Anna Kalinskaya, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Karolina Muchova vs Anna Kalinskaya

Date: 3 September 2020

Tournament: US Open 2020

Round: Second round (Round of 64)

Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York, USA

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $39,024,000

Match timing: 12.30 pm EDT, 10 pm IST

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel / ESPN | India - Star Sports & Hotstar

Karolina Muchova vs Anna Kalinskaya preview

Karolina Muchova

World No. 26 Karolina Muchova had been in a bit of a slump at the start of the year, but now seems to have regained her confidence. She will have her sights set on reaching the US Open third round when she takes on Anna Kalinskaya on Thursday.

The Czech had been in some fine form at the end of 2019, winning her maiden WTA title at Seoul. Muchova came into the 2020 tour season with high expectations, but the 24-year-old lost four of her first six tour matches before the COVID-19-enforced break.

Since then Muchova has looked like a much better player, as she has made a strong post-hiatus return. The Czech tactician ran Naomi Osaka close in a three-set loss at the Western & Southern Open, and on Tuesday took out former US Open champion Venus Williams in a masterful display.

Her opponent Anna Kalinskaya is of the young rising stars on the WTA tour, but hasn't played well enough to separate herself from the rest. The World No. 160 had to come through qualifying just to play the Western & Southern Open, before losing to Marie Buzkova in the first round.

Karolina Muchova vs Anna Kalinskaya head-to-head

Anna Kalinskaya has a fiery game

The head-to-head between Karolina Muchova and Marie Buzkova currently stands at 1-0 in favor of Muchova. The 24-year-old defeated her younger, less experienced opponent in the semifinals of the 2018 Croissy-Beaubourg ITF Challenger.

Karolina Muchova vs Anna Kalinskaya prediction

Karolina Muchova hits a forehand

Karolina Muchova's intelligent game has turned plenty of heads over the last couple of years. The Czech is an expert at breaking up the tempo of baseline rallies to her advantage.

Anna Kalinskaya on the other hand has a more straightforward playing style, where she relies heavily on her forehand. With such contrasts in their artillery, the key for both women will be to express their respective games with assertiveness.

Muchova is brilliant at manipulating the pace of rallies, and might not let her Russian opponent establish a strong rhythm. But Kalinskaya is capable of ripping a forehand down the line at will, which the Czech would have to be wary of.

Prediction: Karolina Muchova to win in three sets.