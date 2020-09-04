US Open 2020: Karolina Muchova vs Sorana Cirstea preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Karolina Muchova vs Sorana Cirstea

Date: 5 September 2020

Tournament: US Open 2020

Round: Third round (Round of 32)

Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York, USA

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $39,024,000

Karolina Muchova vs Sorana Cirstea preview

20th seed Karolina Muchova will hope to continue her good run of form when she takes on Romania’s Sorana Cirstea in the third round of the 2020 US Open.

A lot has been expected of the 24-year-old Czech ever since she made the quarter-finals at Wimbledon last year. She couldn’t match that performance in the next couple of majors but has a golden opportunity to do so now.

Muchova has been very consistent with her game so far at the US Open. She dominated against both Venus Williams and Anna Kalinskaya, winning both her matches in straight sets.

Sorana Cirstea

Sorana Cirstea is a player that many had high hopes on. The Romanian had registered impressive victories in the early part of her career but a series of injuries derailed her progress. Upon all her returns, Cirstea struggled to find the consistency to leave a mark on the game.

Cirstea has endured a tragic 2020 prior to the US Open, having won just a single main draw match all year. However, after defeating Christina McHale and the in-form Johanna Konta, Cirstea has made more than a few heads turn and take note of her performances.

The Romanian produced some of her best tennis against Konta, especially at the crunch moments deep into the third set. This gave us glimpses of the improvements she’s made in both the mental as well as physical aspects of the game.

Karolina Muchova vs Sorana Cirstea head-to-head

The head-to-head between Karolina Muchova and Sorana Cirstea is currently at 0-0.

Karolina Muchova vs Sorana Cirstea prediction

Sorana Cirstea

Karolina Muchova’s game is not only easy on the eye but equally effective on the court. The Czech often makes the toughest of shots look ridiculously easy due to her crafty wrist-work.

Muchova is not a big advocate of first-strike tennis but instead relies on her phenomenal variety to push her opponents into a corner. Against Venus Williams, she employed her backhand slice to great effect to leave the legendary American flat-footed on a number of occasions.

This, however, won’t be as easy to do against Cirstea, who covers the court well. The Romanian's attacking instincts often lead her to rush into the shot causing a plethora of errors off both wings. This is something that Muchova will look to exploit by keeping the Romanian engaged in long rallies.

Karolina Muchova

Even though Cirstea’s serve and groundstrokes come with a bit more power now, Muchova should not be greatly bothered by either. The Czech is an excellent all-court player who tends to keep most of the balls in play due to her nimble footwork, exceptional retrieving and lightning speed.

Karolina Muchova's great quality and resilience could wear down Cirstea on both fronts, giving her the win.

Prediction: Muchova in three sets