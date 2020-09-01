US Open 2020: Karolina Pliskova vs Caroline Garcia preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (1) Karolina Pliskova vs Caroline Garcia

Date: 2 September 2020

Tournament: US Open 2020

Round: Second round (Round of 64)

Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York, USA

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $39,024,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel / ESPN | India - Star Sports / Hotstar

Advertisement

Karolina Pliskova vs Caroline Garcia preview

Top seed Karolina Pliskova faces unseeded Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia on Wednesday as she bids to secure a place in the third round of US Open 2020.

The Czech has had an inconsistent season thus far; she began the year in stellar fashion with a title at Brisbane but has struggled for form ever since.

Billed as the favourite at the Australian Open, the former World No. 1 flattered to deceive as she bowed out in the third round. The World No. 3 then failed to cross the quarter-final hurdle in three subsequent tournaments -- Dubai, Doha and the Western & Southern Open.

The Czech will be looking to recapture some of the magic that powered her to the final of the US Open in 2016, as she continues her search for a maiden Grand Slam title. Pliskova faltered in her first-round clash against the 145th-ranked Anhelina Kalinina but recovered brilliantly to post a 6-4, 6-0 victory.

Caroline Garcia, meanwhile, hasn't lived up to expectations this season. She has been to the quarter-finals just once in seven events and her win-loss record heading into the US Open was a dismal 5-7 for the year.

The former World No. 4 has endured a free fall in the rankings and is now languishing in 50th spot. However, a 6-3, 6-2 drubbing of World No. 97 Jasmine Paolini in the first round of the US Open would have bolstered her confidence to an extent.

Karolina Pliskova vs Caroline Garcia head-to-head

Caroline Garcia will pose a tough challenge to Karolina Pliskova

Karolina Pliskova and Caroline Garcia have split the six matches they have contested thus far, each winning three times.

The two first met on the hardcourts of Cincinnati in 2013 where the Czech was able to pull a 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 victory. Garcia avenged that defeat on the clay of Madrid a couple of years later and took the lead in their rivalry with a victory at the Fed Cup.

Pliskova won both their meetings in 2017, at Doha and Roland Garros, while Garcia snatched a victory in the Tianjin final in 2018.

Karolina Pliskova vs Caroline Garcia prediction

There might be a huge gulf in the world rankings but their head-to-head record suggests there is little to separate the two. Both players enjoy pace on the ball and make use of flat, hard groundstrokes to gain the upper hand in rallies.

This match has the potential to bring out the best in Garcia. The 26 winners she struck against Paolini showed how dangerous she can be when her game is firing on all cylinders. However, the Frenchwoman also sprayed 26 unforced errors, something she cannot afford against a player of Pliskova's calibre.

Pliskova did drop her serve twice in her first-round clash but was able to quickly steady the ship. She also limited her unforced errors to just 16 against 26 winners. Judging by recent form, Pliskova looks well placed to overcome Garcia's challenge and seal a third-round berth at Flushing Meadows.

Prediction: Karolina Pliskova to win in three sets.