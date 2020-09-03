US Open 2020: Madison Keys vs Aliona Bolsova preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Madison Keys vs Aliona Bolsova

Date: 3 September 2020

Tournament: US Open 2020

Round: Second round (Round of 64)

Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York, USA

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $39,024,000

Match timing: 5.30 pm EDT, 3 am IST

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel / ESPN | India - Star Sports / Hotstar

Madison Keys vs Aliona Bolsova preview

Madison Keys will face Spain's Aliona Bolsova in the second round of the 2020 US Open on Thursday.

Keys had little trouble in her opening match on Tuesday, as she brushed past Timea Babos 6-1, 6-1 while barely breaking a sweat. The 2017 US Open finalist, who has had tough outings at the last few big tournaments, is looking to play like a Slam contender again.

The American has so far been blessed with a generous draw as she looks to make her way into the second week of the US Open for a sixth consecutive year. The seventh seed will face another opponent ranked outside the top 100 in her next match in Aliona Bolsova.

Aliona Bolsova reached the Round of 16 at the 2019 French Open

Currently ranked 103rd in the world, Bolsova would love to celebrate her return to the top 100 by getting the biggest win of her career. The Spaniard is no stranger to playing at this stage, having reached the Round of 16 in her first Slam main draw appearance at the 2019 French Open.

The 22-year-old backed up that result at last year's US Open, where she reached the second round after knocking out the seeded Barbora Strycova.

Bolsova saved multiple set points in the first set of her opening round match against Jil Teichmann, before going on to complete the upset in straight sets.

Madison Keys vs Aliona Bolsova head-to-head

Madison Keys hopes for more success at her home slam

The head-to-head between Madison Keys and Aliona Bolsova currently stands at 0-0, with the two players having never faced each other before.

Playing a first-time opponent can always be tricky, and Keys would need to be wary of what her Spanish competitor pulls out of her bag on Thursday.

Madison Keys vs Aliona Bolsova prediction

Madison Keys can be expected to face some trouble getting a read on Bolsova's game in the early stages of the match. The Spaniard is very steady from the baseline and has the ability to change the direction and the pace of a rally with her forehand.

That could potentially cause problems to a power baseliner like Keys, who hits the ball hard and likes to finish the points quickly from the baseline without going to the net too often. The American has on numerous occasions been her own worst enemy by leaking unforced errors while rushing for quick winners.

However, as the match goes on, Madison Keys will likely settle in and start rushing her opponent for time. That will not be easy to handle for the talented but inexperienced Bolsova.

Prediction: Madison Keys to win in straight sets.