US Open 2020: Madison Keys vs Alize Cornet preview, head-to-head & prediction

Fixture: (7) Madison Keys vs Alize Cornet

Date: 5 September 2020

Tournament: US Open 2020

Round: Third round (Round of 32)

Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York, USA

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $39,024,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel / ESPN | India - Star Sports / Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Madison Keys vs Alize Cornet preview

Seventh seed Madison Keys takes on former World No. 11 Alize Cornet in her quest for a fourth-round spot at the US Open 2020 on Saturday.

The oft-injured Madison Keys has played only three tournaments this year. After making the final at Brisbane in the first week of the year followed by a third-round appearance at the Australian Open, Keys returned to the court only at the Western & Southern Open last week.

It did not go well for the American, as she was knocked out 4-6, 1-6 by Tunisia's late bloomer Ons Jabeur.

Her form remains unpredictable, but so far the 2017 runner-up has not let her lack of match play affect her at the US Open. The World No. 14 has cruised through her first two matches, against Timea Babos and Aliona Bolsova, at the loss of just five games.

Alize Cornet

With a 10-6 win-loss record for the year, Alize Cornet headed to the US Open as a dangerous floater. The Frenchwoman, who reached the quarterfinal at Auckland early in the year, made quite a statement at the Western & Southern Open last week by upsetting Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin.

Cornet was made to work hard in her first match at the US Open, but the World No. 56 was able to pull through in a 6-3, 1-6, 6-0 win over Lauren Davis. Her next match was comparatively easier, as she brushed aside Ysaline Bonaventure 7-6(4), 6-3.

Madison Keys vs Alize Cornet head-to-head

Madison Keys and Alize Cornet have squared off thrice on the tour so far, with the leading the head-to-head 3-0.

Their first meeting was quite a competitive one, at the Fed Cup in 2014, where Keys needed three sets to see off a gutsy Cornet. That same year they met once again on the hardcourts of Cincinnati, where Keys won comfortably.

However, Cornet was able to provide some resistance in their last encounter at 2016 Wimbledon before Keys won in three sets.

Madison Keys vs Alize Cornet prediction

Madison Keys had a breezy time in each of her first two matches, but that also means she hasn't been tested yet. And Alize Cornet would certainly be a test.

Cornet's speed and defense can trouble even the biggest of hitters, and she would look to bring her best game against the attacking American.

This match is unlikely to be easy for Keys, but her serve has so far been deadly - as evident from the fact that she has been broken just once in 15 games. The confidence from that stat will certainly help her should the match go the distance.

Prediction: Madison Keys to win in three sets.