US Open 2020: Magda Linette vs Maddison Inglis preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details
Fixture: Magda Linette vs Maddison Inglis
Date: 31 August 2020
Tournament: US Open 2020
Round: First Round (Round of 128)
Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York, USA
Category: Grand Slam
Surface: Outdoor hardcourt
Prize money: $39,024,000
Match timing: 3 pm EDT, 12.30 am IST
Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel / ESPN | India - Star Sports / Hotstar
Magda Linette vs Maddison Inglis preview
24th seed Magda Linette will get her 2020 US Open campaign underway against unseeded Australian Maddison Inglis on Monday.
Linette was in top form before the COVID-19 pandemic brought the WTA Tour to a halt in March, having picked up the title in Hua Hin. However, she has been unable to recapture some of that form since the season's restart.
The Pole arrived in Lexington as one of the favorites for the title but bowed out in the second round with a straight-sets defeat by eventual champion Jennifer Brady. The 28-year-old followed that up with a loss to former Wimbledon runner-up Vera Zvonareva in the first round of the Western and Southern Open.
Magda Linette's first-round opponent in New York, Maddison Inglis, has been in a rich vein of form, albeit in the lower tiers of the women's tour. The Australian won ITF events in Burnie and Perth before the season's suspension and, following its resumption, racked up a string of impressive victories in exhibition matches. The US Open will be her first competitive tournament since March.
Magda Linette vs Maddison Inglis head-to-head
The first-round clash at the US Open will be the first meeting between Magda Linette and Maddison Inglis.
Magda Linette vs Maddison Inglis prediction
On paper, Magda Linette heads into Monday's match as the overwhelming favorite. The Pole has an excellent defensive game and is capable of wearing down opponents with long baseline exchanges. However, her recent form remains a cause for concern.
If Maddison Inglis is to cause an upset, she will have to serve well and keep points short to prevent Linette from finding a rhythm from the back of the court.
Prediction: Magda Linette to win in straight sets.Published 30 Aug 2020, 20:20 IST