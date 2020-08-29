US Open 2020: Marcos Giron vs Marc Polmans preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Marcos Giron vs Marc Polmans

Date: 31 August 2020

Tournament: US Open 2020

Round: First round (Round of 128)

Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York, USA

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $39,024,000

Match timing: Not before 4 pm EDT, 1:30 am IST

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel / ESPN | India - Star Sports / Hotstar

Marcos Giron vs Marc Polmans preview

High flying American Marcos Giron will be hoping to get his first win in the main draw of a Grand Slam when he takes on Australian Marc Polmans in the first round of the 2020 US Open on Monday.

Former UCLA standout Giron, who won the inaugural American Collegiate Invitational to the US Open in 2014, was once considered one of the more promising young players from the United States.

However, injuries have plagued his career, halting his rise up the rankings. Now 27, the Californian has made a successful return to the tour, winning a couple of Challenger titles in 2019.

He also made a stunning run to the round of 32 in Indian Wells last year, beating Jeremy Chardy and Alex de Minaur along the way and pushing Milos Raonic to three sets.

Marcos Giron won the American Collegiate Invitational to the US Open in 2014

Marcos Giron has not enjoyed similar success at the Grand Slam level, however, having failed to win a single main draw match in four previous attempts. He will be hoping to get fifth time lucky when he takes the court against Australian Polmans on Monday.

Polmans, 23, has made a name for himself on the Challenger circuit, winning three titles since 2016 which have contributed to his steady rise in the rankings.

Currently ranked 119 in the world, Polmans would love to break into the Top 100 with a good showing at the US Open.

Marcos Giron vs Marc Polmans head-to-head

Marc Polmans scored his first Grand Slam main draw win in Melbourne this year

Despite competing alongside one another on the Challenger circuit for the past five years, Marcos Giron and Marc Polmans have never locked horns, with the first-round match at the US Open the first career meeting between the two.

Marcos Giron vs Marc Polmans prediction

Marcos Giron holds the advantage coming into the match as the American is in much better form than his younger opponent. Having come through the qualifiers at the Western & Southern Open, Giron made it to the round of 32 before losing to third seed Daniil Medvedev.

The American also reached the last 16 at Acapulco in February, falling to compatriot John Isner.

Marc Polmans, meanwhile, got his first win in the main draw of a Grand Slam at this year's Australian Open, defeating Mikhail Kukushkin. However, he has not played a competitive match since the tour was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic in March and heads into the US Open lacking match practice.

Prediction: Marcos Giron to win in four sets.