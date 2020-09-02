US Open 2020: Maria Sakkari vs Bernarda Pera preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Maria Sakkari vs Bernarda Pera

Date: 3 September 2020

Tournament: US Open 2020

Round: Second round (Round of 64)

Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York, USA

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $39,024,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel / ESPN | India - Star Sports / Hotstar

Advertisement

Maria Sakkari vs Bernarda Pera preview

15th seed Maria Sakkari will take on home-hope Bernarda Pera in the second round of the 2020 US Open on Thursday.

This promises to be an absolutely riveting contest between two of the most aggressive players on the WTA tour currently. Both Sakkari and Pera are known for their high-intensity, attacking brand of tennis which can even leave the best players gasping for their breath.

Bernarda Pera

Maria Sakkari overcame a tough challenge in the form of Stefanie Voegele in her opening round. It took Sakkari a little more than two hours to win in three sets.

Bernarda Pera, on the other hand, dismissed Zarina Diyas with some ease, including a second set bagel in a straight-set victory.

The Greek comes into this match with arguably greater form having reached the last eight at the Western & Southern Open. En route to that stage she even knocked out Serena Williams. As such, Sakkari will be coming into this match with a lot more expectations than her American counterpart.

For both players this US Open presents an opportunity to make it to the second week for the first time in their career; and the weakened field presents them with a wonderful chance to do so. Needless to say, Sakkari and Pera will both be wanting to grab this chance with both hands.

Maria Sakkari vs Bernarda Pera head-to-head

Maria Sakkari leads Bernarda Pera in the h2h

Maria Sakkari leads Bernarda Pera by 1-0 in the head-to-head.

The duo played each other in the first round of Wimbledon last year with the Greek pulling through by a score of 7-6 (4), 6-3.

Maria Sakkari vs Bernarda Pera predictions

Maria Sakkari

This is one of those tricky matches to call due to the similarity in which both players' approach the game. Sakkari and Pera both have a pretty powerful serves but usually thrive in return games. Their backhands are both lethal and one can expect many winners through that shot during their match-up.

By virtue of being a southpaw, Pera’s serve will be angling away from the backhand of Sakkari. The Greek will need to have a very good sense of court-positioning upon return so as to avoid giving too much free space to the American to find winners.

Maria Sakkari and Bernarda Pera both have the ability to hit it flat and deep and will look to do it a lot against each other. However, the American arguably possesses a greater variety and a stronger game at the net due to which Sakkari might find herself flat-footed.

Both players have a great propensity for committing unforced errors and, due to the closeness of this match-up, whoever has a more accurate game should go through.

Prediction: Maria Sakkari in three sets.