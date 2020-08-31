US Open 2020: Maria Sakkari vs Stefanie Voegele preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (15) Maria Sakkari vs Stefanie Voegele

Date: 1 September 2020

Tournament: US Open 2020

Round: First round (Round of 128)

Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York, USA

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $39,024,000

Match timing: 8 pm EDT, 5:30 am IST

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel / ESPN | India - Star Sports / Hotstar

Maria Sakkari vs Stefanie Voegele preview

Maria Sakkari opens her 2020 US Open campaign against Stefanie Voegele.

15th-seed Maria Sakkari will square off against the 114th-ranked Stefanie Voegele to begin her 2020 US Open campaign at the Flushing Meadows on Tuesday.

The Greek ace has been one of the most consistent players this season. She made an impressive start to 2020 with a run to the fourth round of the Australian Open that set the tone for the rest of the year. She carried that momentum into St. Petersburg where she reached the semifinal before she won a couple of matches in Doha.

But it is Maria Sakkari's form post the COVID-19 pandemic that has been even more noteworthy and will likely play a role in how she fares at the US Open.

The world number 22 made a splash at the Western & Southern Open by making it to the quarterfinals, but it was her comeback victory over Serena Williams that stole the headlines. Trailing by a set and a break, the resilient Maria Sakkari stormed back to shock Serena Williams 5-7, 7-6(5), 6-1.

On the other hand, Sakkari's US Open opponent, 30-year-old Stefanie Voegele, hasn't had a season to remember so far. Voegele notched up her only main-draw wins of the season at the 125K Oracle Challenger Series where she reached the final.

Madison Brengle is the Newport Beach singles champion! 🏆



She becomes the first 🇺🇸woman to win an Oracle Challenger Series title since Danielle Collins did so here in 2018 👏



6-1, 3-6, 6-2 over Voegele. #RoadtoIndianWells pic.twitter.com/IZL8ZcuQoV — Oracle Challenger Series (@OracleChallngrs) February 2, 2020

Maria Sakkari vs Stefanie Voegele head-to-head

Stefanie Voegele

Interestingly, it is Stefanie Voegele who leads 2-0 in her head-to-head record against Maria Sakkari.

Voegele's first win over the Greek player came on the hardcourts of Taipei in 2015 where she pulverised Maria Sakkari 6-1, 6-1. The two met again in Acapulco three years later, but there was no change in the outcome. Voegele emerged a 6-3, 6-4 winner on that occasion.

However, it needs to be noted that things have changed a lot since the pair's last meeting. Maria Sakkari is a different player now; she believes in her abilities and has more clarity of thought under pressure. Voegele, meanwhile, has tumbled out of the top 100 and struggles to string together a few wins on the trot.

Maria Sakkari vs Stefanie Voegele prediction

Maria Sakkari will look for her first win against Stefanie Voegele.

This will be a face-off between two players who have had contrasting fortunes in New York last week. While Marria Sakkari soared high, Voegele could not get past the first round of qualifying at the Cincinnati Open.

Maria Sakkari is too solid and motivated right now as she looks forward to turning the tables on Voegele. Her huge win over Serena Williams will also provide her the zeal to quell the challenge of Voegele.

Prediction: Maria Sakkari to win in straight sets.