US Open 2020: Marin Cilic vs Norbert Gombos preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Marin Cilic vs Norbert Gombos

Date: 3 September 2020

Tournament: US Open 2020

Round: Second round (Round of 64)

Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York, USA

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $39,024,000

Match timing: 12.30 pm EDT, 10 pm IST

Advertisement

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel / ESPN | India - Star Sports & Hotstar

Marin Cilic vs Norbert Gombos preview

Norbert Gombos plays a backhand slice

2014 US Open champion Marin Cilic has undergone quite a decline in the last one year and a half. But he will have a chance to redeem himself when he takes on Norbert Gombos in his US Open second round match on Thursday.

Having been in a massive slump since 2019, Cilic is looking to make amends at his most successful Major. The Croat fell out of the top 30 last year, but showed signs of life at the 2020 Australian Open where he made the second week. That was months ago though, before the COVID-enforced break stalled his momentum completely.

After the break, Marin Cilic had the hard luck of running into the fast-rising Denis Shapovalov in the first round of the Western & Southern Open. Cilic was beaten comprehensively in what looked like ominous signs for his 2020 USO preparations.

In his opening match at Flushing Meadows on Tuesday, the former World No. 3 found himself down two-sets-to-love against Denis Kudla. The American even served for the match in the third set.

But Cilic somehow managed to break his opponent, and then played some gritty tennis to complete a five-set comeback in 3.5 hours.

The towering Croat would not want to fall into such a deep hole on Thursday. His opponent, Norbert Gombos, has been a fringe player on the main tour for years, having competed primarily on the Challenger tour. The Slovak won two Challenger titles in 2019, at Bratislava and Winnipeg.

Marin Cilic vs Norbert Gombos head-to-head

The first round match in New York will be the first-ever career meeting between Marin Cilic and Norbert Gombos, so the head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Marin Cilic vs Norbert Gombos prediction

Marin Cilic is not the player he was a few years ago

Marin Cilic has looked far from impressive since the 2018 season, which saw him reach the quarterfinals or better at three Grand Slams. The Croat has frequently lost his nerve at the crucial moments of his recent matches, with his footwork and racquet-head speed both going for a toss.

Norbert Gombos on the other hand showed plenty of variety in his win over Radu Albot on Tuesday, and also made good use of his crisp forehand. The key to winning the match for the Croat will be controlling his own forehand, and not allowing unforced errors to creep into his game.

Prediction: Marin Cilic to win in straight sets.