US Open 2020 men's final: Dominic Thiem vs Alexander Zverev preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Dominic Thiem vs Alexander Zverev

Date: 13 September 2020

Tournament: US Open 2020

Round: Final

Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York, USA

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $39,024,000

Match timing: Not Before 4 pm EDT (1.30 am IST)

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel / ESPN | India - Star Sports / Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Dominic Thiem vs Alexander Zverev preview

A maiden Grand Slam title beckons both Dominic Thiem and Alexander ‘Sascha’ Zverev who will square off in the final of the 2020 US Open.

Strangely enough, both players lost their first match at the Cincinnati Masters, raising doubts about their ability to succeed at the US Open. And yet, here we are after what has been a fantastic turnaround for both players.

Dominic Thiem after defeating Daniil Medvedev

For World No.3 Dominic Thiem, this would be his fourth Major final, but first against a non-big 3 opponent. As such, he’ll know that this is arguably his best chance to win his first Grand Slam title in an era still dominated by Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, and Roger Federer.

Alexander Zverev, meanwhile, will be playing his very first Major final on Sunday. The German had a dismal record in Grand Slam events until this year in which he made the semis at Melbourne (where he lost to Thiem) and now the final in New York.

Both players come into the final with a rather contrasting set of victories. Dominic Thiem has swept past his opponents in a rather convincing manner, having dropped only one set en route to the final. Alexander Zverev, on the other hand, has had to battle past almost all his opponents.

The Austrian was especially spectacular in his semi-final match against Daniil Medvedev whom he dismissed in straight sets. The Russian was touted to be one among the favorites for the title but struggled to tackle Thiem’s jaw-dropping attacking skills.

Medvedev served for both the second and third sets, and even held set points in the latter, but the Austrian upped his game by several notches to emerge victorious in straight sets, 6-2, 7-6 (7), 7-6 (5).

Alexander Zverev

The German, meanwhile, had been taken to four sets by Kevin Anderson, Brandon Nakashima, Adrian Mannarino, and Borna Coric but his toughest test came against Pablo Carreno-Busta in the semi-finals.

Zverev played some poor tennis against a solid Carreno Busta to quickly find himself down by two sets to love. Staring at an exit, Zverev made wholesale improvements in his game to come back from that deficit for the first time in his career (3-6, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-3).

Confidence will thus be high for both players coming into the final. But the pressure will be slightly greater on Dominic Thiem. Seen as the most worthy successor to the Big 3, he will be finally expected to break his Grand Slam drought.

Dominic Thiem vs Alexander Zverev head-to-head

Dominic Thiem leads by 7-2 in the H2H

Dominic Thiem leads Alexander Zverev by 7-2 in the head-to-head record. The Austrian has won his last three matches against Zverev, with the most recent one being in the semis of the 2020 Australian Open.

Alexander Zverev has defeated Dominic Thiem only once on hardcourts and that was way back in 2016. The duo has faced off thrice before in Grand Slam events with Thiem winning all of those matches.

Dominic Thiem vs Alexander Zverev prediction

Alexander Zverev

Once the nerves have settled, one can expect some great attacking tennis from both players.

Alexander Zverev will, however, have to be cautious in the way he approaches this match. The German simply cannot expect to get away with the several inconsistencies that he displayed against Carreno Busta.

His big first serve bailed him out on several occasions against the Spaniard, but Thiem being arguably the superior returner could nullify the potency of that weapon. The Austrian has been re-directing the pace of his opponent's serve very well so far and has also been able to get a lot of his returns back in play.

The 5th seed's second serve will most likely cost him throughout the match as it is yet to show any major signs of improvement. Thus, if the German’s first serve is found crumbling too there could be no way out for him against the class of Dominic Thiem.

Dominic Thiem

His performance on the forehand wing will also be key; especially as it will have to deal with quite a few down-the-line backhands from Thiem. This wing has been quite wobbly for Zverev as he has been seen mishitting the ball on several occasions.

Dominic Thiem will look to dominate the game from the baseline as he did so superbly against Medvedev. On return games especially one can find the Austrian displaying a touch of Rafael Nadal by standing several feet behind the baseline. This not only helps him take the pace off the ball but also affords him a bit more court length to execute his topspin induced groundstrokes.

The German will have to introduce a lot more variety into his game, especially from the mid-court area to try and close out the points against Thiem. Indulging in long, baseline rallies will only draw out more errors from his groundstrokes and thus tilt the balance in favor of Dominic Thiem.

Prediction: Dominic Thiem to win in four sets.