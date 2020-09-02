US Open 2020: Mikhail Kukushkin vs Cristian Garin preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details
Fixture: Mikhail Kukushkin vs Cristian Garin
Date: 2 September 2020
Tournament: US Open 2020
Round: Second round (Round of 64)
Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York, USA
Category: Grand Slam
Surface: Outdoor hardcourt
Prize money: $39,024,000
Match timing: 12.30 pm EDT, 10 pm IST
Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel / ESPN | India - Star Sports / Hotstar
Mikhail Kukushkin vs Cristian Garin preview
Mikhail Kukushkin made a solid start to his US Open 2020 campaign, registering a straight-sets victory over Attila Balázs in his opening game. He looked in good touch throughout the match, clinching it with a 6-4, 7-5, 6-4 scoreline.
Cristian Garin meanwhile did not have such a smooth time, as his first round encounter against Ulises Blanch was stretched to five sets. But the 13th seed made an excellent comeback, rallying from two sets down to win it 4-6, 5-7, 6-4, 6-4, 6-2.
Garin has had a strong season so far, winning two ATP titles – the Cordoba Open and the Rio Open - in the month of February. He also made it to the quarterfinals of the Chile Open, before the COVID-19 pandemic forced a suspension of the tour.
Mikhail Kukushkin vs Cristian Garin head-to-head
Mikhail Kukushkin and Cristian Garin have not faced off on the tour yet. This will be their first encounter against each other, so the head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.
Mikhail Kukushkin vs Cristian Garin prediction
Mikhail Kukushkin has been struggling to find form of late, winning just one of his last seven matches. But that one win came in his last game, which might give him confidence going into Wednesday's fixture.
Moreover, the US Open is the only Grand Slam where Kukushkin does not have a negative win-loss record; he is 10-10 for his career at Flushing Meadows.
Cristian Garin, however, has been in the form of his life this year. He has a win-loss record of 19-12 in 2020, and has made it to the top 20 of the ATP rankings for the first time in his career.
While he might be exhausted from the five-setter in the opening round, the World No. 19 will be confident of registering a win over the 90th-ranked Kukushkin.
Prediction: Cristian Garin to win in four sets.Published 02 Sep 2020, 03:47 IST