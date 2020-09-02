US Open 2020: Mikhail Kukushkin vs Cristian Garin preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Mikhail Kukushkin vs Cristian Garin

Date: 2 September 2020

Tournament: US Open 2020

Round: Second round (Round of 64)

Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York, USA

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $39,024,000

Match timing: 12.30 pm EDT, 10 pm IST

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel / ESPN | India - Star Sports / Hotstar

Mikhail Kukushkin vs Cristian Garin preview

Mikhail Kukushkin claimed a clinical victory in his opening fixture of the 2020 US Open

Mikhail Kukushkin made a solid start to his US Open 2020 campaign, registering a straight-sets victory over Attila Balázs in his opening game. He looked in good touch throughout the match, clinching it with a 6-4, 7-5, 6-4 scoreline.

Cristian Garin meanwhile did not have such a smooth time, as his first round encounter against Ulises Blanch was stretched to five sets. But the 13th seed made an excellent comeback, rallying from two sets down to win it 4-6, 5-7, 6-4, 6-4, 6-2.

Garin has had a strong season so far, winning two ATP titles – the Cordoba Open and the Rio Open - in the month of February. He also made it to the quarterfinals of the Chile Open, before the COVID-19 pandemic forced a suspension of the tour.

Mikhail Kukushkin vs Cristian Garin head-to-head

Mikhail Kukushkin and Cristian Garin have not faced off on the tour yet. This will be their first encounter against each other, so the head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

🔴 Youngest 🇨🇱 to win Tour-level match

🔴 2013 Junior @rolandgarros Garros 🏆

🔴 Career-high singles ranking #18



Happy Birthday, Cristian Garin! 🎂 🥳 pic.twitter.com/vQTneVgOLo — US Open Tennis (@usopen) May 30, 2020

Mikhail Kukushkin vs Cristian Garin prediction

Mikhail Kukushkin has been struggling to find form of late, winning just one of his last seven matches. But that one win came in his last game, which might give him confidence going into Wednesday's fixture.

Moreover, the US Open is the only Grand Slam where Kukushkin does not have a negative win-loss record; he is 10-10 for his career at Flushing Meadows.

Cristian Garin, however, has been in the form of his life this year. He has a win-loss record of 19-12 in 2020, and has made it to the top 20 of the ATP rankings for the first time in his career.

While he might be exhausted from the five-setter in the opening round, the World No. 19 will be confident of registering a win over the 90th-ranked Kukushkin.

Prediction: Cristian Garin to win in four sets.