US Open 2020: Mikhail Kukushkin vs Jordan Thompson preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Mikhail Kukushkin vs Jordan Thompson

Date: 4 September 2020

Tournament: US Open 2020

Round: Third round (Round of 32)

Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York, USA

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $39,024,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel / ESPN | India - Star Sports / Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Advertisement

Some Day 3⃣ results so far:



🇷🇸 Djokovic d. Edmund 🇬🇧

🇩🇪 Zverev d. Nakashima 🇺🇸

🇰🇿 Kukushkin d. Garin 🇨🇱

🇧🇪 Goffin d. Harris 🇿🇦

🇩🇪 Struff d. Mmoh 🇺🇸

🇪🇸 Davidovich Fokina d. Hurkacz 🇵🇱

🇫🇷 Mannarino d. Sock 🇺🇸 #USOpen — ATP Tour (@atptour) September 2, 2020

Mikhail Kukushkin vs Jordan Thompson preview

Mikhail Kukushkin had an intense match against Cristian Garin, the 13th seed, in the second round of the 2020 US Open. The game stretched to five sets, with Mikhail Kukushkin edging it by a 6-2, 6-1, 3-6, 4-6, 7-5 scoreline.

The 32-year-old dug deep late in the contest, breaking the Chilean youngster in the final game of the fifth set to claim a win. He had defeated Hungary's Attila Balázs in straight sets in the first round.

Jordan Thompson has had two four-set victories in the competition so far, beating Stefano Travaglia and Egor Gerasimov in the first two rounds.

His Round-of-64 battle against Gerasimov finished with a 6-1, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 scoreline, with the Australian making it to the third round of the US Open for the first time in his career. He could not make it past the qualifiers at the Cincinnati Masters last month but seems to have found his form now.

Kevin Anderson and Jordan Thompson practice ahead of the US Open. Presented by @JPMorgan | #USOpen https://t.co/4dkciFHDHm — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 30, 2020

Mikhail Kukushkin vs Jordan Thompson head-to-head

Kukushkin and Thompson have met on tour once before in the first round of the 2017 Miami Masters. The Australian retired halfway through the third set of that match, as Kukushkin won by a 1-6, 6-1, 3-0 scoreline.

Mikhail Kukushkin vs Jordan Thompson prediction

Can Jordan Thompson make it to his first-ever Grand Slam Round of 16 at the US Open?

Kukushkin's solid baseline play will be key for him against Thompson, who has a powerful, potent serve and decent court coverage. The Kazakh's backhand worked wonders for him against Garin and it might play an important role once again.

Thompson's big and fiery forehand will be his biggest strength going into this fixture. Kukushkin's five-set encounter in the second round and Thompson's consecutive four-set matches might bring fatigue into play, particularly if this match goes the distance.

Prediction: Thompson to win in four sets.