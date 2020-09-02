US Open 2020: Pablo Carreno Busta vs Mitchell Krueger preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Pablo Carreno Busta vs Mitchell Krueger

Date: 2 September 2020

Tournament: US Open 2020

Round: Second round (Round of 64)

Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York, USA

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $39,024,000

Match timing: 5 pm EDT, 2.30 am IST

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel / ESPN | India - Star Sports / Hotstar

Pablo Carreno Busta vs Mitchell Krueger preview

Mitchell Krueger at the 2019 Australian Open

After a shaky start to his US Open campaign, World No. 25 Pablo Carreno Busta recovered just in time to win his opening round match in five sets. He would now look to push deeper into the tournament as he faces off against Mitchell Krueger in the second round at Flushing Meadows on Wednesday.

Carreno Busta expected to ease past his first-round opponent World No. 86 Yasukata Uchiyama without much trouble. But he struggled through the match, eventually winning a hard-fought encounter 4-6, 6-3, 1-6, 6-3, 6-3.

The Spaniard's form coming into the US Open was not particularly inspiring either. He lost to Karen Khachanov in straight sets at the Cincinnati Masters last week. Even amid the pandemic, Carreno Busta lost two of the matches he played at exhibition tournaments.

His opponent on Wednesday, America's Mitchell Krueger, is no newcomer on the ATP tour. Krueger comes into the match on the back of an impressive four-set win over Pedro Souza in the first round.

Pablo Carreno Busta vs Mitchell Krueger head-to-head

The second round encounter at the US Open is the first between Pablo Carreno Busta and Mitchell Krueger, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0. Carreno Busta is currently ranked 27th in the ATP rankings, while Krueger is ranked 198th.

Pablo Carreno Busta vs Mitchell Krueger prediction

Pablo Carreno Busta at the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament 2020

Given the massive gulf in their respective rankings, Pablo Carreno Busta comes into the match as the clear favorite. But his poor form against Uchiyama in the first round and his early exit from the Cincinnati Masters will give Mitchell Krueger some confidence.

Carreno Busta's dogged and patient style of tennis can exhaust any opponent, but the downside to his game is that he has no big weapon to turn to. That is Krueger will look to exploit by standing close to the baseline and taking time away from the Spaniard.

That said, Carreno Busta's serve has been working decently since the resumption of the tour. A steady match without too many unforced errors should be enough to hold off the challenge presented by Krueger.

Prediction: Pablo Carreno Busta to win in four sets.