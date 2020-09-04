US Open 2020: Petra Kvitova vs Jessica Pegula preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Petra Kvitova vs Jessica Pegula

Date: 4 September 2020

Tournament: US Open 2020

Round: Third round (Round of 32)

Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York, USA

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $39,024,000

Match timing: 9 pm EDT, 6.30 am IST

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel / ESPN | India - Star Sports / Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Petra Kvitova vs Jessica Pegula preview

Petra Kvitova showcased incredible resolve in her second-round match at the US Open, saving a set point against Ukraine's Kateryna Kozlova before eking out a close straight-sets win.

The Czech started out a little slow and looked to be playing second fiddle to her opponent, who in contrast came out firing on all cylinders. But Kvitova found her rhythm as the match progressed, and showed better composure in the second set.

Kvitova will now have to face the in-form American Jessica Pegula, who took out Kirsten Flipkens in a marathon second-round match on Wednesday.

Jessica Pegula

The American has been on a great run over the last year or so. She entered the season on the back of her first career title in Washington last year, and made a splendid start by reaching the final in Auckland.

Pegula lost that match to Serena Williams, but has backed up her solid performances with a couple of other quarterfinal showings - most recently at the Western & Southern Open last week.

The American is fierce competitor, as has been made clear in her wins here in New York. Before outlasting Flipkens on Wednesday, Pegula had gotten the better of Marie Bouzkova in a third-set tiebreaker.

Petra Kvitova vs Jessica Pegula head-to-head

Petra Kvitova will look to dictate using her strong groundstrokes.

This will be the first career meeting between the two women, so their current head-to-head stands at 0-0.

Petra Kvitova will enter the contest looking to dictate the rallies from the back of the court. Her groundstrokes have worked well for the most part here in New York, but she will have to be at her best against a solid defender like Jessica Pegula.

Petra Kvitova vs Jessica Pegula prediction

Petra Kvitova looks like the stronger of the two players on paper, but the Czech has a famously volatile game. Jessica Pegula on the other hand does have the skills to draw out errors from the Czech, but she will need to be aggressive from the get-go.

Still, if Kvitova can maintain her composure and play with a certain sense of restraint, she should have enough in the tank to get over the finish line.

Prediction: Petra Kvitova to win in three sets.