US Open 2020: Petra Kvitova vs Kateryna Kozlova preview, head-to-head and prediction

Match details

Fixture: Petra Kvitova vs Kateryna Kozlova

Date: 2 September 2020

Tournament: US Open 2020

Round: Second round (Round of 64)

Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York, USA

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $39,024,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel / ESPN | India - Star Sports / Hotstar

Petra Kvitova vs Kateryna Kozlova preview

Petra Kvitova got off to a flying start at the 2020 US Open, firing over two dozen winners in her opening match win against Romania's Irina-Camelia Begu.

Kvitova seems to have been unaffected by the five-month long-break, picking up right where she left off in February. Her serve and forehand were winning her a truckload of points, but it was her forecourt game that set her up well early in the match.

Kvitova now takes on World No. 99 Kateryna Kozlova - who took out American teenager Whitney Osuigwe in straight sets.

Kateryna Kozlova

The match against Osuigwe was just the fourth occasion that the 26-year-old Kozlova has scored a win in the main draw of a Grand Slam event. Even so, she looked strong through most of the encounter.

Kozlova was especially good on return, something that she will look to carry into her match against Kvitova. The Czech made great use of her lefty serve out wide in her opening round match, and it will be up to the Ukrainian to find a way to counter that.

Kozlova hasn't had the best of seasons coming into the US Open though. She has made first-round exits at three of the four tournaments that she has played, and will need to produce something special if she wants to stand a chance against an on-song Kvitova.

Petra Kvitova vs Kateryna Kozlova head-to-head

Petra Kvitova will be eyeing a deep run at this year's tournament.

The second-round match will the first meeting between the two women, so their head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Petra Kvitova has never been even to bring out her best tennis in New York, and that's a chip she would want off her shoulder sooner rather than later. This year presents a unique opportunity given her form and an open draw, and the 6th seed would be looking to grab the opportunity with both hands.

Petra Kvitova vs Kateryna Kozlova prediction

Things are looking good for Petra Kvitova as she slowly looks to find her stride in the early few matches. The Czech needs to keep her aggression under check though, and not give away too many free points.

Kateryna Kozlova will by no means be a pushover, but her recent performances fail to generate any enthusiasm. Unless she can find an overdrive pedal, this one seems to be heading Kvitova's way.

Prediction: Petra Kvitova to win in straight sets.