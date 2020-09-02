US Open 2020: Ricardas Berankis vs Steve Johnson preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Ricardas Berankis vs Steve Johnson

Date: 2 September 2020

Tournament: US Open 2020

Round: Second round (Round of 64)

Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York, USA

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $39,024,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel / ESPN | India - Star Sports / Hotstar

Advertisement

Ricardas Berankis vs Steve Johnson preview

Steve Johnson had a brilliant opening match at the 2020 US Open, where he knocked out compatriot John Isner in five intense sets.

Isner, the highest-ranked American in the men's draw, was the 16th seed in the competition and was expected to go deep into the tournament. But Johnson produced a gritty display to knock him out, and the 30-year-old will go into his next match with a lot of confidence under his belt.

Five. Set. Thriller. 👏



In an all-American clash on Armstrong, Steve Johnson increased his winning streak to five matches over his friend John Isner.



Read more ➡️ https://t.co/E2WyHSn5si pic.twitter.com/kDtc6G3Qe9 — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 1, 2020

Ricardas Berankis also had a bit of a battle in the first round, as he was stretched to four sets by Federico Gaio. More pertinently, Berankis had gone up against Novak Djokovic at the 2020 Cincinnati Masters last month, where he was a break up in both of the first two sets before he lost his way.

The Lithuanian has never gone past the second round at the US Open, so he will hope to better that with a win against Johnson - who's just one spot ahead of him in the ATP rankings (No. 64).

Ricardas Berankis vs Steve Johnson head-to-head

Ricardas Berankis has beaten Steve Johnson in the one meeting they've had on tour so far

Ricardas Berankis and Steve Johnson have met just once on tour so far, in the Round of 16 of the 2015 Atlanta Open. Berankis won that match comfortably, getting the better of the American with a 6-4 6-2 scoreline.

Ricardas Berankis vs Steve Johnson prediction

While Ricardas Berankis had a mental blip against Djokovic, he has still won seven out of his last eight matches. Steve Johnson, on the other hand, has lost three of his last four.

The fatigue from a five-setter might also set in for the homeboy. Johnson might find it difficult to go past someone like Berankis, who has excellent court coverage and extremely solid groundstrokes.

Prediction: Ricardas Berankis to win in four sets.