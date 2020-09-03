US Open 2020: Richard Gasquet vs Alex de Minaur preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Richard Gasquet vs Alex de Minaur

Date: 3 September 2020

Tournament: US Open 2020

Round: Second round (Round of 64)

Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York, USA

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $39,024,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel / ESPN | India - Star Sports / Hotstar

Richard Gasquet vs Alex de Minaur preview

Alex de Minaur

2013 semifinalist Richard Gasquet takes on 21st seed Alex de Minaur on Thursday for a place in the third round of the 2020 US Open.

The 34-year-old Frenchman beat the oldest player in the draw, Ivo Karlovic, in straight sets on Tuesday. That marked only the second time in his last five appearances at Flushing Meadows that Richard Gasquet had managed to successfully navigate the first-round hurdle.

Earlier in the season, the Frenchman had reached the quarterfinals in Montpellier and Dubai.

Alex de Minaur, Gasquet's second-round opponent, won two matches at the inaugural ATP Cup but then lost three on the trot before the COVID-19 outbreak. On his competitive return at the Cincinnati Masters last week, the young Australian fell to eventual quarterfinalist Jan-Lennard Struff.

De Minaur ended his four-match losing streak with a first-round win over Andrej Martin on Tuesday, in what is his fourth appearance at Flushing Meadows.

Richard Gasquet vs Alex de Minaur head-to-head

Richard Gasquet has never locked horns with Alex de Minaur on the tour before, so their head-to-head rivalry stands at 0-0.

Richard Gasquet vs Alex de Minaur prediction

Richard Gasquet

Richard Gasquet is among a select group of active players to have notched up 100 match wins at Grand Slam tournaments. With his first-round win over Ivo Karlovic on Tuesday, the Frenchman recorded his 28th victory at the tournament.

Alex de Minaur, meanwhile, is a greenhorn on the biggest stage. The Australian's win in the first-round this year was only his sixth at the tournament and 13th at a Major.

De Minaur through to the second round, defeats Andrej Martin in straight sets, 6-4 6-3 7-5.



Was pushed in the third set but eventually did it comfortably, breaking Martin in the final game.



Richard Gasquet is an all-court player with a gorgeous single-handed backhand, which is a potent weapon on any surface. But his forehand wing is an area that opponents have targeted with some success in the past.

De Minaur, on the other hand, has no such weakness on his forehand wing. Armed with a strong serve, the Australian, with his relentless movement, can puncture holes in many an opponent's game.

Both players have struggled for match-time this season, but the younger De Minaur should hold all the cards against the more experienced Gasquet when the pair locks horns for the first time on Thursday night.

Prediction: Alex de Minaur to win in straight sets.