US Open 2020: Roberto Bautista Agut vs Miomir Kecmanovic preview, head-to-head & prediction  

Match details

Fixture: Roberto Bautista Agut vs Miomir Kecmanovic

Date: 3 September 2020

Tournament: US Open 2020

Round: Second round (Round of 64)

Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York, USA

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $39,024,000

Match timing: 11 am EDT, 8.30 pm IST

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel / ESPN | India - Star Sports / Hotstar

Roberto Bautista Agut vs Miomir Kecmanovic preview

Eighth seed Roberto Bautista Agut is being tipped as one of the dark horses at the 2020 US Open. Like Novak Djokovic said before their clash at the Cincinnati Masters in August, the Spaniard is "the most underrated player" of the last five years.

Bautista Agut lived up to the Serb's words in their semifinal clash, pushing him all the way to a third set tiebreaker. He also had a solid start to his US Open campaign, beating Tennys Sandgren in straight sets.

Miomir Kecmanovic had an intense five-set battle in the first round of the 2020 US Open

Miomir Kecmanovic's match wasn't quite as easy, as he battled it out with Italy's Gianluca Mager in a five-set thriller. Mager made a furious comeback late in the match but Kecmanovic held on to prevail 6-4, 6-4, 6-7, 3-6, 6-2.

While the 21-year-old Kecmanovic has made it to two semifinals and a final this year, he was slightly rusty coming into the US Open. This is his first ATP tournament since the resumption of the tour after the coronavirus-enforced lockdown.

Roberto Bautista Agut vs Miomir Kecmanovic

head-to-head

Roberto Bautista Agut leads Miomir Kecmanovic 1-0 in the head-to-head.

The duo have met just once before on the tour, at the Cincinnati Masters last year. Bautista Agut picked up a routine win on the day, finishing with a dominant 6-1, 6-2 scoreline.

Roberto Bautista Agut vs Miomir Kecmanovic prediction

Roberto Bautista Agut's hardcourt record this year has been quite impressive; the 32-year-old has won 13 out of his 17 match on the surface. His strong forehand, solid defense and sharp counterpunching make him a real threat on quick courts.

Projected #USOpen QFs: Men's Singles



1️⃣ 🇷🇸 Novak Djokovic vs 7️⃣ 🇧🇪 David Goffin

4️⃣ 🇬🇷 Stefanos Tsitsipas vs 5️⃣ 🇩🇪 Alexander Zverev

3️⃣ 🇷🇺 Daniil Medvedev vs 6️⃣ 🇮🇹 Matteo Berrettini

2️⃣ 🇦🇹 Dominic Thiem vs 8️⃣ 🇪🇸 Roberto Bautista Agut — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 28, 2020

The fact that Kecmanovic just played a long five-setter might also work in the favor of Bautista Agut, who had a fairly quick win in the first round. The Spaniard seems to have found his rhythm after the six-month break, and would be eager to make a deep run at Flushing Meadows.

Prediction: Roberto Bautista Agut to win in straight sets.