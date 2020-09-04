Match details

Fixture: Roberto Bautista Agut vs Vasek Pospisil

Date: 5 September 2020

Tournament: US Open 2020

Round: Third round (Round of 32)

Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York, USA

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $39,024,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel / ESPN | India - Star Sports / Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Roberto Bautista Agut vs Vasek Pospisil preview

Spain's Number 8 seed Roberto Bautista Agut will face unseeded Canadian Vasek Pospisil on Saturday in the third round of the 2020 US Open.

Roberto Bautista Agut continued his good run of form in New York by beating Miomir Kecmanovic in the second round in four sets. Precise and unerring as ever, Bautista Agut broke his opponent once in each set he won and held on to his own serve to close out the sets.

Bautista Agut had lost in the opening round of the US Open in the previous two years and getting back to winning ways at a slam being played on his preferred surface should give him a huge boost in confidence.

The World No. 11 now looks to enter the second week in New York for the third time in his career and for the first time since 2015 but has Pospisil standing in his way.

Vasek Pospisil got a career redeeming win over his compatriot Raonic

Vasek Pospisil pulled off the biggest upset in the men's draw so far as he sent his compatriot and last week's Western & Southern Open finalist, the red hot Milos Raonic, packing in four sets in the second round.

Pospisil's 1st serve was reliable as ever, winning him free points at will. But what impressed the most was his 2nd serve performance as he won 61% of points on his 2nd serve compared to 45% won by Raonic.

Pospisil has already produced his career-best US Open performance by reaching the third round but he would be raring to extend his run further by entering the second week.

Roberto Bautista Agut vs Vasek Pospisil head-to-head

The head-to-head between Roberto Bautista Agut and Vasek Pospisil currently stands at 3-0 in favor of the Spaniard.

All three of their previous meetings came in best of 3 match-ups. Bautista Agut won all three with only the Shanghai 2014 match going three sets.

Roberto Bautista Agut vs Vasek Pospisil prediction

Roberto Bautista Agut is one of the most complicated opponents to play on tour with the physical and mental pressures he brings often being too much to handle for players inconsistent from the baseline.

The extremely flat but deep nature of the Spaniard's groundstrokes provides no pace for the opponent to work with who then struggle to maintain their own pace in a rally, leaking unforced erorrs.

To add to that, the 32-year-old seems to have worked additionally on his forehand which has been visible throughout the Flushing Meadows double header.

Agut is one of the toughest competitors on tour

Vasek Pospisil, on the other hand, is a big server who would hope to keep points as short as possible and win most of his points on serve with the first strike. The Canadian will be on a disadvantage as soon as he gets into a rally lasting more than 5 shots with Bautista Agut.

Pospisil's best bet would be holding his serve throughout the first two sets and triumphing in tiebreaks where he'd understandably have the advantage.

Prediction: Roberto Bautista Agut to win in four sets.