US Open 2020: Robin Montgomery vs Yulia Putintseva preview, head-to-head & prediction 

Fixture: Robin Montgomery vs Yulia Putintseva

Date: 31 August 2020

Tournament: US Open 2020

Round: Round of 128

Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York, USA

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $39,024,000

Match timing: 5:00 pm EDT, 2:30 am IST

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel / ESPN | India - Star Sports & Hotstar

Robin Montgomery vs Yulia Putintseva preview

Yulia Putintseva opens her campaign at the 2020 US Open against Robin Montgommery.

Yulia Putintseva made it to the Round of 32 at the Cincinnati Masters last week where she lost to 13th seed Maria Sakkari. While it was a straight-set victory for Sakkari, Putintseva lost the second set by a whisker, falling short 11-9 in the tie-breaker.

Earlier in the season, Putintseva reached the third round at the Australian Open, which remains the furthest she has gone at a Major. The 25-year-old will hope for better results in New York this year.

Meanwhile, Robin Montgomery, 15, has already begun making waves with her tremendous performances. The American teenager won her first pro title in just her fourth tournament when she beat China's Xiaodi You in the ITF $25K at Nevada in March.

Her ranking was number 803 at the time, but since then, Montgomery made rapid strides to enter the US Open at number 597. However, she could not make it past the Cincinnati qualifiers earlier this month.

"I enjoy playing players who are older than me. I feel less pressure – I like playing them," Montgomery had told the ITF website before the Australian Open earlier this year.

It remains to be seen if she could cause a major upset in her maiden senior Grand Slam appearance.

Robin Montgomery vs Yulia Putintseva head-to-head

Yulia Putintseva will look to open her 2020 US Open campaign with a win.

Robin Montgomery and Yulia Putintseva have not met each other in the tour before, so their head-to-head record stands at 0-0.

Robin Montgomery vs Yulia Putintseva prediction

Could Robin Montgomery stage a major upset on Day 1 of the 2020 US Open?

Yulia Putintseva has a 12-7 win-loss record in singles this year, which includes two third-round appearances. The 25-year-old is currently ranked number 33 in the world. At the US Open this year, she will be yearning to make it to her maiden Round of 16 at a Grand Slam when she opens with a tricky first-round match against the talented teenager Robin Montgommery.

This is a match that could go either way, particularly since most of the tour have not faced or seen much of Montgomery. While Yulia Putintseva's offensive baseline play might look familiar, the teenaged Montgommery will be an enigma for everyone involved, including her opponent. Nevertheless, the 25-year-old Putintseva is expected to reach the next round at the tournament.

Prediction: Yulia Putintseva to win in three sets.