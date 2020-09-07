US Open 2020: Serena Williams vs Maria Sakkari preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Serena Williams Vs Maria Sakkari

Date: 7 September 2020

Tournament: US Open 2020

Round: Fourth round (Round of 16)

Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York, USA

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $39,024,000

Match timing: 12 pm EDT, 9.30 pm IST

Advertisement

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel / ESPN | India - Star Sports / Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Serena Williams vs Maria Sakkari preview

Serena Williams overcame a huge challenge in her third round match at the US Open, coming back from a set down to take out former champion Sloane Stephens.

The 23-time Major winner will have little time to recover from that marathon win though. Another potentially tricky opponent awaits her in the fourth round on Monday, in the form of Greece's Maria Sakkari.

Sakkari will head into this contest riding high on confidence, having scored a monumental upset win over Williams at this very venue just about a week ago. She also played a near-flawless match against Amanda Anisimova in the third round, brushing aside the talented teenager for the loss of just four games.

Maria Sakkari

Sakkari has had a good season in 2020 so far. The youngster started off the year with a second week appearance in Melbourne, and followed it up with a deep run in St. Petersburg.

The Greek will also be drawing confidence from the fact that some of her biggest wins this year - against the likes of Belinda Bencic and Serena Williams - have actually come on hardcourt.

Sakkari is a powerful player, someone who does not shy away from going big on her groundstrokes irrespective of the opposition. Her fitness level is also something that helps her immensely in long matches, making her a formidable opponent for anyone.

Serena Williams vs Maria Sakkari head-to-head

Williams will be looking to avenge her recent loss.

The match from this year's Western & Southern Open is the only time that the two women have played each other, which means Maria Sakkari leads Serena Williams 1-0 in the head-to-head.

Serena Williams vs Maria Sakkari prediction

Serena Williams will enter this match looking to avenge her recent loss, but Maria Sakkari will not make things easy for her legendary opponent.

This clash has all the makings of a classic; we can expect an intense battle for the baseline, with both women going for their shots. But if Williams can find a few good approaches early, and gradually build on that, she should be able survive the Sakkari storm.

Prediction: Serena Williams to win in three sets.