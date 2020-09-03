US Open 2020: Shelby Rogers vs Madison Brengle preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Shelby Rogers vs Madison Brengle

Date: 4 September 2020

Tournament: US Open 2020

Round: Third round (Round of 32)

Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York, USA

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $39,024,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel / ESPN | India - Star Sports / Disney+Hotstar VIP

Shelby Rogers vs Madison Brengle preview

In a clash of the compatriots, Shelby Rogers will take on Madison Brengle in the third round of the 2020 US Open.

For both players, this is arguably their best shot at making the second week at their home Grand Slam for the first time. At 27 and 30 years of age, Shelby Rogers (will be 28 in a month) and Madison Brengle aren’t exactly getting any younger and will want to make the most of this opportunity.

Shelby Rogers has been playing some delightful tennis at the Flushing Meadows, having knocked out Irina Khromacheva and 11th seed Elena Rybakina in emphatic fashion. Rogers was especially impressive against the big-serving Rybakina whom she nullified with her powerful groundstrokes.

Madison Brengle has been in impressive form as well. The older American is not as aggressive as Rogers but displays a very effective brand of tennis. This helped her get past both Aryna Rodionova and Dayana Yastremska in straight sets. Brengle produced a massively accurate performance by committing a mere 19 unforced errors in both matches combined.

These performances by Brengle and Rogers are a great turnaround from their respective showings at the recently concluded Western & Southern Open. Both players failed to make it past the qualifying rounds at that event, making their run at this US Open all the more impressive.

Shelby Rogers vs Madison Brengle head-to-head

Madison Brengle leads Shelby Rogers by 2-1 in the head-to-head. Two of those matches took place in ITF events and one was during the qualifying rounds of the 2014 Australian Open.

Their most recent encounter was in 2019 at Bonita Springs which Rogers won by a score of 6-3, 7-5.

Shelby Rogers vs Madison Brengle prediction

The very nature of this match-up is quite a basic one - attack vs defense. The match will pit Shelby Rogers’ attacking prowess against the extraordinary defensive ability of Madison Brengle.

Madison Brengle may not hit too many winners but she excels at keeping the ball in play. Due to her magnificent flexibility and court-positioning, she can keep the rallies going much to the annoyance of her opponents.

Brengle’s serve is at a decent level but is unlikely to trouble Rogers much and the same can be said for the opposite situation. Both Americans are good returners, especially on the backhand wing, but Rogers possesses a greater variety in shots, which can unsettle Brengle.

Shelby Rogers however has the superior forehand and can unleash a string of winners on that wing. Brengle will face difficulties in dealing with the depth-heavy groundstrokes of Rogers and the latter's attacking quality might just clinch this tie in her favor.

Prediction: Shelby Rogers in three sets.