US Open 2020: Sloane Stephens vs Olga Govortsova preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (26) Sloane Stephens vs Olga Govortsova

Date: 3 September 2020

Tournament: US Open 2020

Round: Second round (Round of 64)

Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York, USA

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $39,024,000

Match timing: 2 pm EDT, 1.30 pm IST

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel / ESPN | India - Star Sports / Hotstar

Sloane Stephens vs Olga Govortsova preview

26th seed Sloane Stephens will take on the 130th-ranked Belarusian Olga Govortsova on Thursday as she looks for a place in the third round of US Open 2020.

After a year and a half of struggles, the American will be desperately looking to reproduce some of the form that took her to the title in 2017. However, things won't be easy for the World No. 39.

Sloane Stephens' record heading into the US Open was a miserable 1-7 for the year, which is not an adequet reflection of the talent she possesses. Stephens has reached at least the last eight of every Slam but has struggled since her run to the French Open quarter-finals last year.

However, she will be hoping to build on her commanding 6-3, 6-3 first-round win over Mihaela Buzarnescu and rediscover her touch on these courts.

Olga Govortsova

Olga Govortsova, who peaked at No. 35 in 2008, is now a fading force on the WTA Tour although she does possess the game to trouble the established names. Aside from a couple of WTA pre-quarter-final appearances as a qualifier this year, she has mostly plied her trade on the ITF Circuit, where she has won a $100K level title.

She enters this match on the back of a sparkling 6-1, 6-2 win over Asia Muhammad.

Sloane Stephens vs Olga Govortsova head-to-head

Sloane Stephens and Olga Govortsova have clashed twice in their career so far with the American holding a flawless 2-0 record over the Belarusian. The first meeting turned out to be pretty competitive, with Stephens recovering from a first-set blowout to record a 0-6, 6-4, 6-4 victory in the 2013 Miami Open.

It was much smoother sailing for the 27-year-old in their next meeting as she swept past Govortsova 6-4, 6-1 on her way to winning the title in Acapulco.

Sloane Stephens vs Olga Govortsova prediction

Sloane Stephens

Stephens' fabulous speed and footwork can make all the difference in this match although it remains to be seen if she can keep the unforced errors at bay. Govortsova can generate a lot of power from the baseline and if she finds her rhythm early, Stephens will have her task cut out given her lack of confidence.

However, the American, who can always draw inspiration from her past success at Flushing Meadows, should have enough in the tank to come through.

Prediction: Sloane Stephens to win in three sets.