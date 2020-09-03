US Open 2020: Sofia Kenin vs Leylah Fernandez preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Sofia Kenin vs Leylah Fernandez

Date: 3 September 2020

Tournament: US Open 2020

Round: Second round (Round of 64)

Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York, USA

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $39,024,000

Match timing: 12 pm EDT, 9.30 pm IST

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel / ESPN | India - Star Sports / Hotstar

Sofia Kenin vs Leylah Fernandez preview

Leylah Fernandez at Top Seed Open 2020

Home favorite Sofia Kenin will look to further her push for a second Grand Slam title this year, as she faces teenage sensation Leylah Fernandez in the US Open second round on Thursday.

Kenin has been one of the form players of the year, to say the least. After winning the Australian Open in January, Kenin bounced back from disappointing showings in Dubai and Doha to win her second title of the year in Lyon.

But her return to professional tennis after the COVID-19 break didn't quite go to plan. Kenin crashed out of the Western & Southern Open in New York at the very first hurdle, going down to Alize Cornet.

The 21-year-old would, however, have regained some confidence from her dominant display against Yamina Wickmayer on Tuesday, where she won 6-2, 6-2.

Kenin's opponent in the second round, Canada's Leylah Fernandez, is another form player this year.

Fernandez burst on to the scene with her remarkable run to the final at the Acapulco Open in February. Even after the resumption of the tour last month the 17-year-old has looked in good nick, defeating Sloane Stephens in Lexington and giving Ons Jabeur a run for her money at the Western & Southern Open.

Fernandez's straight-sets first-round victory over former US Open finalist Vera Zvonareva will give her immense confidence going into this match.

Sofia Kenin vs Leylah Fernandez head-to-head

The second round meeting is the first ever match between Sofia Kenin and Leylah Fernandez on the WTA tour, so the head-to-head between the two players stands at 0-0.

Currently, Sofia Kenin is ranked 4th in the WTA world rankings, while Leylah Fernandez is ranked 104th.

Sofia Kenin vs Leylah Fernandez prediction

Sofia Kenin at the Qatar Total Open 2020

Given the vast difference in rankings between them, Sofia Kenin comes into the tie as the clear favorite. However, Leylah Fernandez has the ability and the confidence to cause an upset at Flushing Meadows on Thursday.

Kenin was in superlative form in her match against Wickmayer, where she did not concede a single break. The American belted 33 winners and committed just 15 unforced errors in the match, proving that the defeat to Cornet was a mere blip.

Fernandez, however, will look to use her strong serve and backhand to put pressure on Kenin early. The Canadian can try to frustrate Kenin by creating tight angles and moving the ball across the court, but that is easier said than done given Kenin's ability to refocus quickly.

Prediction: Sofia Kenin to win in three tight sets.