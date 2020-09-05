US Open 2020: Sofia Kenin vs Ons Jabeur preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (2) Sofia Kenin vs (27) Ons Jabeur

Date: 5 September 2020

Tournament: US Open 2020

Round: Third round (Round of 32)

Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York, USA

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $39,024,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel / ESPN | India - Star Sports / Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Sofia Kenin vs Ons Jabeur preview

Second seed Sofia Kenin will meet 27th seed Ons Jabeur in a third-round clash at the US Open 2020 on Saturday.

Nobody has shown how to hit the reset button better than Sofia Kenin this year. Since her breakthrough win at the Australian Open in January, the 21-year-old briefly suffered from a blip in form. But it took her only four events to refocus and get back to winning ways which she did with aplomb at Lyon.

The resumption of the season wasn't kind to the World No. 4 who struggled in her first match back on the tour at the Western & Southern Open. A 1-6, 6-7(7) loss to Alize Cornet proved she was still rusty but the youngster has brushed aside the setback swiftly to get down to work at the US Open.

Kenin has comfortably marched into the third round with a 6-2, 6-2 win over Yanina Wickmayer and a 6-4, 6-3 drubbing of Leylah Fernandez.

Ons Jabeur

World No. 31 Ons Jabeur's consistency this year has been noteworthy. The Tunisian has made the quarter-finals in four out of the seven events she has played, racking up a 16-7 record heading into the US Open.

The 26-year-old has come back better than ever when the tour restarted and reached back-to-back quarters at the Top Seed Open and the Western & Southern Open, making her a dangerous opponent for anyone to face.

The 27th seed is yet to drop a set so far and beat Katarzyna Kawa 6-2, 7-6(6) and Kaia Kanepi 7-6(8), 6-0.

Sofia Kenin vs Ons Jabeur head-to-head

Sofia Kenin's mastery over Ons Jabeur is reflected in her 4-1 edge in their head-to-head record. What adds further weight is the fact that all of Kenin's wins came in straight sets.

The first of their five meetings happened at Wesley Chapel in 2016 where the American dropped only five games en route to a win. The Tunisian did manage to avenge that defeat in a fine show at Indian Harbour Beach the next year which remains her only victory over Kenin till date.

In 2019 they met twice - at Hobart and Mallorca. Both times Kenin topped Jabeur even though the latter win came via a retirement. Their most recent encounter was this year at the Australian Open quarter-finals where the eventual champion ran away with a 6-4, 6-4 win.

Sofia Kenin vs Ons Jabeur prediction

Ons Jabeur's unique style of combining raw power with variety doesn't allow much rhythm to the big-hitters which makes her quite a threat for attacking players.

However, Kenin doesn't just hit off the ground but also possesses the ability to disrupt her opponent's momentum with her array of slices and dropshots as well. And Kenin sure does it much better than Jabeur as evident from her commanding victories over the Tunisian.

Jabeur is a familar foe for Kenin and she should be ready for the challenge. Besides, Kenin has been rock-solid on service games so far and is yet to be broken in 17 games played. That looks ominous for Jabeur.

Prediction: Sofia Kenin to win in straight sets.