US Open 2020: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Albert Ramos Vinolas preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Albert Ramos Vinolas

Date: 31 August 2020

Tournament: US Open 2020

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York, USA

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $39,024,000

Match timing: 3 PM EDT, 12.30 AM IST

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel / ESPN | India - Star Sports Select HD 1 & 2.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Albert Ramos Vinolas preview

Stefanos Tsitsipas

Fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas begins his US Open 2020 campaign against Spanish southpaw Albert Ramos Vinolas.

The 22-year-old Greek enters the second Grand Slam of the season on the back of a run to the semi-final of the recently concluded Western and Southern Open. With 16 match wins to his name this season and one title, Tsitsipas is one of the players capable of making a deep run at Flushing Meadows.

Stefanos Tsitsipas kicked off his season with defeats in two of his three matches at the inaugural ATP Cup before exiting the Australian Open in the third round.

However, the reigning ATP Finals champion quickly turned his season around, making it to the last 16 in Rotterdam and the final in Dubai either side of his successful title defense in Marseille.

Following the extended COVID-19 break, Tsitsipas returned to competitive action at the Western and Southern Open last week and looked in decent touch.alber

Albert Ramos Vinolas, on the other hand, started his season at the Adelaide Open where he lost to American Tommy Paul in the quarter-finals.

After losing to Alex Bolt in five sets in his Australian Open opener, the Spanish veteran played all four tournaments in the Latin American Golden Swing, where his best showing was a semi-final appearance in Santiago (lost to Casper Ruud).

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Albert Ramos Vinolas head-to-head

Stefanos Tsitsipas faces Albert Ramos Vinolas in the first round of the 2020 US Open

Stefanos Tsitsipas holds the edge in the head to head, having defeated the Spaniard in straight sets in the round of 16 in Barcelona in 2018 and the round of 32 in Basel a year later.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Albert Ramos Vinolas prediction

Stefanos Tsitsipas

Ramos Vinolas has won only two matches on hard court this year as opposed to Tsitsipas' 14. Moreover, he has failed to progress beyond the first round of a Grand Slam in his last seven attempts, a run that includes two straight sets defeats at the US Open.

Stefanos Tsitsipas, like Albert Ramos Vinolas, also lost in the first round of the US Open last year. However, the world number six's superior pedigree on hardcourt and better recent form should see him comfortably take out the Spaniard and reach the second round.

Tsitsipas is one of several players looking to make the most of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal's absence and win his first Grand Slam singles title.

Prediction: Stefanos Tsitsipas to win in straight sets.