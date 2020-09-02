US Open 2020: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Mike Cressy preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Mike Cressy

Date: 2 September 2020

Tournament: US Open 2020

Round: Second round (Round of 64)

Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York, USA

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $39,024,000

Match timing: 8.30 pm EDT, 6 am IST

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel / ESPN | India - Star Sports / Hotstar

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Maxime Cressy preview

Stefanos Tsitsipas crashed out to Milos Raonic at Melbourne

World No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas will resume his bid for success at a Major when he takes on Maxime Cressy in the US Open second round on Wednesday.

After winning the Nitto ATP Finals last year, Stefanos Tsitsipas came into this season with the objective of going after the 'Big 3'. But the Greek has not been able to live up to his promise so far, crashing out to Milos Raonic in the third round of the 2020 Australian Open and again in the semifinals of the recently concluded Western & Southern Open.

That said, Tsitsipas seemed to be returning well last week, with a more steady approach from the baseline. The Greek's new chops were visible in his match against Albert Ramos-Vinolas on Monday, as he won about 50% of his first return points while routing the Spaniard 6-2, 6-1, 6-1.

Tsitsipas' opponent, World No. 168 Maxime Cressy, is playing in the main draw of a Major event for the first time. Cressy has competed mostly at Futures and Challenger events so far in his young career, with a title at Drummondville, Canada to boast of from earlier this season.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Maxime Cressy head-to-head

Maxime Cressy had not played a match on the tour before 2020 USO.

The first round match in New York will be the first-ever career meeting between Stefanos Tsitsipas and Maxime Cressy, so the head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Maxime Cressy prediction

Stefanos Tsitsipas has improved his backhand in 2020

Tsitsipas showed off a new and sedate attitude last week at the Cincinnati Masters, keeping a lid on his emotions until he ran into Raonic. And while Cressy might not be a tough opponent, Tsitsipas will be looking to maintain the same composure and wrap up a win without any fuss.

Prediction: Stefanos Tsitsipas to win in three sets.