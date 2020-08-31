US Open 2020: Sumit Nagal vs Bradley Klahn preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Sumit Nagal vs Bradley Klahn

Date: 1 September 2020

Tournament: US Open 2020

Round: First round (Round of 128)

Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York, USA

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $39,024,000

Match timing: 11 am EDT, 8.30 pm IST

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel / ESPN | India - Star Sports / Hotstar

Sumit Nagal vs Bradley Klahn preview

Sumit Nagal met Roger Federer at last year's US Open

Indian tennis ace Sumit Nagal will be playing his second ever Major event this week, as he takes on Bradley Klahn in the US Open first round on Tuesday.

Nagal left everyone in shock last year at Flushing Meadows when he took the first set against 20-time Major champion Roger Federer. The Indian eventually lost that first-round match, but had a lot of positives to take from it.

Nagal has done well at the Challenger events in Europe and South America since then. It was only last week that he played three-time Slam champ Stan Wawrinka at Prague, where he broke the Swiss twice to take the first set before his game unraveled in the next two.

The World No. 124 would be fancying his chances versus the less-experienced, 129th-ranked Bradley Klahn in his opener tomorrow. The 30-year-old American has been a journeyman for most of his career, with a career-high ranking of World No. 61 in 2014 before injury stalled his progress.

Klahn has been on his way back recently, as indicated by his qualification for the Chengdu Open last year where he pushed eventual champion Denis Shapovalov to three sets.

Sumit Nagal vs Bradley Klahn head-to-head

Bradley Klahn

The first round match in New York will be the first-ever career meeting between Sumit Nagal and Bradley Klahn, so the head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Sumit Nagal vs Bradley Klahn prediction

Sumit Nagal plays a backhand at 2020 USO

The 23-year-old Indian has impressed many fans with his forehand, which he rolls with loads of topspin. This tactic has reaped him great rewards on the gritty surface of clay. But on the quicker hardcourts Nagal's forehand is a little less lethal, and doesn't help him stay on top of the rallies consistently.

Klahn doesn't have a lot of big weapons in his game either, but he does everything fairly well. It is the former collegiate player's left-handed serve which is the most damaging, as he can hit both a kick serve and a slice to good effect.

Still, Nagal would be favored to come out on top in this matchup if his forehand starts clicking.

Prediction: Sumit Nagal to win in four sets.