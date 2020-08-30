US Open 2020: Taylor Fritz vs Dominik Koepfer preview, head-to-head & prediction 

Match details

Fixture: Taylor Fritz vs Dominik Koepfer

Date: 31 August 2020

Tournament: US Open 2020

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York, USA

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $39,024,000

Match timing: Not before 1:30 pm EDT, 11:00 pm IST

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel / ESPN | India - Star Sports & Hotstar

Taylor Fritz vs Dominik Koepfer preview

In an intriguing opening round clash at the 2020 US Open, USA’s Taylor Fritz will take on Germany’s Dominik Koepfer on Day 1.

Both players have what it takes to make the second week in New York, but face a rather challenging draw. Fritz and Koepfer will have to produce some of their best tennis in order to make a deep run at the hardcourt Slam.

Dominik Koepfer

Taylor Fritz and Dominik Koepfer have had quite contrasting years so far. The American has had plenty of success to show for, having reached the final of the Mexican Open where he lost to Rafael Nadal. Fritz also made the third round of the Australian Open this year where he lost to eventual finalist Dominic Thiem.

During these runs Fritz defeated the likes of John Millman, John Isner, Kyle Edmund and Kevin Anderson.

Dominik Koepfer on the other hand has struggled a fair bit in 2020, having won just the two matches on the ATP tour. The German, however, will look to take inspiration from his performance at last year’s US Open - where he made the fourth round after knocking out Jaume Munar, Reilly Opelka and Nikoloz Basilashvili.

Taylor Fritz vs Dominik Koepfer head-to-head

Taylor Fritz leads Dominik Koepfer by a slender margin of 1-0 in the head-to-head. The two faced off at Mexico in 2019, where the American triumphed in straight sets (6-3, 6-4).

Taylor Fritz vs Dominik Koepfer prediction

Taylor Fritz

Taylor Fritz on his day can be one of the most devastating players on tour. Fritz’s shots are usually depth-heavy off both wings, and he can also hit them flat and hard.

The American also possesses a pretty good serve, which often sets up easy points for him. That is why, Koepfer’s blocked returns will likely play a crucial role in this match.

The southpaw positions himself cleverly on the opponent’s serve, and at times can even be seen right at the baseline in order to take the sting off the shot. The German also has a good range of passing shots, which could help him close out points if his short returns invite Fritz to the net.

Koepfer will look to attack Fritz with his rather flat backhand, while the latter could try to exploit the German's weaker forehand.

All things considered, Taylor Fritz seems to be the favorite on paper. But it is unlikely to be a straightforward affair for the American.

Prediction: Taylor Fritz to win in five sets.