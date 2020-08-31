US Open 2020: Vasek Pospisil vs Philipp Kohlschreiber preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Vasek Pospisil vs Philipp Kohlschreiber

Date: 1 September 2020

Tournament: US Open 2020

Round: First round (Round of 128)

Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York, USA

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $39,024,000

Match timing: 3 PM EDT, 12:30 AM IST

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel / ESPN | India - Star Sports / Hotstar

Vasek Pospisil vs Philipp Kohlschreiber preview

Philipp Kohlschreiber looks to open his 2020 US Open campaign with a win.

German veteran Philipp Kohlschreiber opens his campaign at the 2020 US Open against Canada's Vasek Pospisil.

Philipp Kohlschreiber began his season with a win in the Canberra Challenger before withdrawing from his second-round match against Stefanos Tsitsipas because of an injury. After an opening-round exit in Rotterdam, the 36-year-old lost to eventual winner Novak Djokovic in the Round of 16 in Dubai.

That winning feeling 🏆.



Philipp Kohlscreiber claims the Apis Canberra International (Bendigo) title.



Kohlschreiber def Emil Ruusuvuori 7-6 4-6 6-3.

Playing his first competitive match in six months owing to the COVID-19 outbreak, Philipp Kolhschreiber won his opening match against compatriot Mats Moraing in Prague before an injury cut short his involvement at the tournament.

In 17 previous appearances at the US Open, the world number 74 has reached the fourth round on five occasions - 2012-13, 2015, 2017-18 - losing once apiece to Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer at this stage of the tournament.

Vasek Pospisil, meanwhile, opened his season with a Round-of-16 appearance in Auckland and a first-round exit at the Australian Open (lost to Ivo Karlovic) before making his second career singles final in Montpellier where he was beaten by Gael Monfils.

Monfils is the man in Montpellier 🏆 wins his 9⃣th #ATPTour title & his third at the @OpenSuddeFrance, after defeating Pospisil 7-5 6-3

Pospisil then made the round of 16 in Rotterdam and the quarterfinals in Dubai before losing in the first round of the Calgary Challenger in his last match before the COVID-19 outbreak.

The two-time ATP singles winner has a pretty underwhelming record in Grand Slam tournaments despite turning professional in 2007. In eight previous visits to New York, Pospisil has got past the first-round hurdle on only four occasions. But in his last two appearances at the tournament, the Canadian made the second round, a streak he would like to continue this year too.

Vasek Pospisil vs Philipp Kohlschreiber head-to-head

Philipp Kohlschreiber

Philipp Kohlschreiber and Vasek Pospisil has met once on the tour, doing so in the Round of 32 at 2015 Rotterdam, in a match which went the way of the Canadian in straight sets.

Vasek Pospisil vs Philipp Kohlschreiber prediction

Philipp Kohlschreiber will look to draw parity in his head-to-head with Vasek Pospisil.

Philipp Kohlscreiber is an experienced campaigner on tour, particularly in Grand Slam tournaments. The German has won 73 matches in Majors compared to Vasek Pospisil's tally of 13.

The US Open is one of Kohlschreiber's happy hunting grounds as he has reached the second week at the tournament on five occasions while Pospisil has never gone past the second round.

Despite losing in the first round last year, Philipp Kohlschreiber should have enough in his armory to see off a player short of experience at this level.

Prediction: Philipp Kolhscreiber to win in four sets.