US Open 2020: Victoria Azarenka vs Aryna Sabalenka preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Victoria Azarenka vs Aryna Sabalenka

Date: 3 September 2020

Tournament: US Open 2020

Round: Second round (Round of 64)

Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York, USA

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $39,024,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel / ESPN | India - Star Sports / Hotstar

Victoria Azarenka vs Aryna Sabalenka preview

Victoria Azarenka will face compatriot and fifth seed Aryna Sabalenka in the second round of the 2020 US Open on Thursday.

Azarenka is coming off a dream week in the Western & Southern Open, where she won her first title since 2016. Climbing 32 spots in the rankings to 27 in the world, Azarenka has carried that momentum into the US Open, barely breaking sweat in her opening-round victory against Barabara Haas.

However, Sabalenka will pose a much sterner challenge and Thursday's match will be a true indicator of whether Azarenka is truly back at her best.

Azarenka and Sabalenka are Fed Cup teammates

Aryna Sabalenka began 2020 in style by winning the Qatar Open. However, she has struggled to reproduce that form since the resumption of the season following the COVID-19 break, winning just one match each in the two tournaments leading up to the US Open.

The World No. 11's opening match against Oceane Dodin was not always smooth sailing, with her first serve bailing her out of trouble on several occasions. Sabalenka won an extraordinary 94% of first-serve points but her struggles on second serve -- she committed five double-faults -- will be a cause for concern.

Victoria Azarenka vs Aryna Sabalenka head-to-head

Sabalenka beat Azarenka in last year's US Open

The head-to-head between the two Belarusians currently stands 1-0 in favor of Sabalenka.

The 22-year-old defeated her more accomplished compatriot in the first round of last year's US Open, recovering from the loss of the first set to triumph in three.

Victoria Azarenka vs Aryna Sabalenka prediction

Victoria Azarenka is a two-time grand slam champion and a two-time finalist at the US Open. While she has struggled the past year or so to recapture some of that form, her performances in recent weeks indicate she is on an upward trajectory.

The 31-year-old will look to take the game to Sabalenka and use her much-vaunted backhand and mobility to counter the younger Belarusian's powerful groundstrokes.

Azarenka has one of the fiercest backhands on tour

Aryna Sabalenka possesses one of the most powerful serves in women's tennis but Azarenka's return game is excellent, and she possesses the ability to turn defence into attack with one stroke.

This promises to be a great battle between two Fed Cup teammates who will be well-versed with each other's games.

Prediction: Victoria Azarenka to win in three sets.