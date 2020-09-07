US Open 2020: Victoria Azarenka vs Karolina Muchova preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details
Fixture: Victoria Azarenka vs (20) Karolina Muchova
Date: 7 September 2020
Tournament: US Open 2020
Round: Fourth round (Round of 16)
Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York, USA
Category: Grand Slam
Surface: Outdoor hardcourt
Prize money: $39,024,000
Match timing: Not before 5 pm EDT, 2.30 am IST
Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel / ESPN | India - Star Sports / Disney+ Hotstar VIP
Victoria Azarenka vs Karolina Muchova preview
Two-time US Open runner-up Victoria Azarenka will be looking to return to the quarterfinals when she takes on 20th seed Karolina Muchova at Flushing Meadows on Monday.
Former World No. 1 Victoria Azarenka has put aside her off-court struggles ever since she has landed in New York. Focused and recharged after the long break due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Azarenka has been showing glimpses of her champion self for two weeks now.
Her triumph at the Western & Southern Open, which was also her first title in four years, pushed her back inside the top 30. And the two-time Australian Open champion has carried that momentum into the US Open, where she is yet to drop a set so far.
World No. 26 Karolina Muchova, meanwhile, hasn't done much of note this year in terms of wins but has repeatedly impressed with her ball-striking ability. That was especially on display against former World No. 1 Naomi Osaka at the Western & Southern Open last week.
Playing in her first tournament since the tour restarted, Muchova brought out her fighting spirit and resilience to push the Japanese hard, before falling 7-6(5), 4-6, 2-6.
At the US Open too, the Czech's grit and determination have taken centre-stage in hard-fought wins over Venus Williams, Anna Kalinskaya and Sorana Cirstea.
Victoria Azarenka vs Karolina Muchova head-to-head
Victoria Azarenka and Karolina Muchova have never faced off against each other before, so the head-to-head currently stands at 0-0. It is interesting to note that even though Azarenka is unseeded, she is ranked only one rung below Muchova (who is 27th).
Victoria Azarenka vs Karolina Muchova prediction
Much of Victoria Azarenka's game depends on the sharpness of her movement on the court, which had gone missing the past few years. Azarenka has admitted to putting in a lot more effort into sprucing up that aspect of her game, and it is clearly contributing to her recent success.
Azarenka has also shown improved court positioning lately, which has boosted her ability to regain control of rallies. In the third round, she was able to weather the early storm of Iga Swiatek's big hitting with a combination of strong footwork and effective counterpunching.
Azarenka's confidence, belief and movement will likely help her a great deal on Monday. But she needs to be wary of Muchova's eclectic game; the Czech is not only comfortable from the baseline, but can also mix things up to throw her opponent off guard.
That said, Muchova has already battled for 5 hours 25 minutes on the court this week, which is way more than Azarenka's 3 hours 44 minutes. The Czech put in a Herculean effort in her last match against Sorana Cirstea, where she saved match points before beating the Romanian 6-3, 2-6, 7-6(7) in 2 hours 16 minutes.
That level of exertion might take a toll on Muchova if the match against Azarenka goes the distance.
Prediction: Victoria Azarenka to win in three sets.Published 07 Sep 2020, 00:17 IST