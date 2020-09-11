US Open 2020: What Dominic Thiem needs to do to tame Daniil Medvedev in the semifinal

We are at the business end of the 2020 US Open, and for once the Big 3 of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic are missing. Instead, two of the brightest young stars of the men's game - Dominic Thiem and Daniil Medvedev - are preparing to take center-stage instead.

But that's not the only thing that's unusual about this year's Open. When asked how he felt about playing without spectators due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Medvedev replied:

“I think it’s just different. It’s not that it is easier or difficult.”

Dominic Thiem and Daniil Medvedev have played before, fought before. But this is a new setting.

According to the Austrian, Medvedev comes very close to the Big 3 in terms of his physical and mental endurance.

“I would say that he comes very close to the Big 3 players in terms of that he can play his level, his top level for, doesn’t matter how long I mean for five, six hours. So that’s going to be really really difficult. But I am looking forward to that one,” Thiem said.

Dominic Thiem is the first Austrian to reach the semifinal here, and the tournament is guaranteed to see a new first-time champion. And at least three of the four men still in the fray - Thiem, Medvedev and Alexander Zverev - are good friends off the court, which makes this weekend all the more special.

Dominic Thiem and Daniil Medvedev get out of the Big 3's shadow

The young guns might not have produced the desired results in the past, but there is no dearth of quality in their game. The so called 'Next Gen' have been trying hard, only to repeatedly end up second best due to the brilliance of the Big 3.

But this year, for a change, the US Open offers some new prospects. And it is not just the absence of the Big 3 that has made us turn our attention to the last four men standing; rather, it is their unique brand of tennis that has grabbed eyeballs.

The outcome of the match between Dominic Thiem and Daniil Medvedev will likely be favor of the one who brings in more variety to the game. It is not going to be a baseline slugfest, as some people fear.

Who has the advantage then? Both Thiem and Medvedev are excellent defenders, as well as good movers. If Roger Federer’s forehand is rated as one of the best on tour, Medvedev’s ‘no-look-flicked-backhand’ (when his upper body makes a U-turn turn while the ball goes in a different direction) is extremely deceptive. If Novak Djokovic's backhand is renowned for its on-the-rise timing, Thiem's one-hander can burn holes through the court with its power.

For Dominic Thiem to conquer DaniilMedvedev, he would have to hit through the Russian’s defences. But at the moment, Medvedev’s baseline defence seems to be an impregnable fortress.

The keys to Dominic Thiem breaking down Daniil Medvedev's defenses

The Austrian has got a good return of serve, with which he usually finds suffocating depth. For someone like Medvedev who stands miles behind the baseline, Dominic Thiem’s returns would be challenging to face - notwithstanding the fact that the Russian's first delivery has hit the target most of the time in this tournament.

While speaking about his game in the press conference after the quarterfinals, Medvedev expressed satisfaction with his first serve percentage. He added that he couldn't believe he had hit more winners than his opponent Andrey Rublev, and seemed happy that he could make that adjustment to his game.

“You can focus more on your return games without having to face a break point. Yeah, I was really happy with my serve when it went in. It was going in the corners. It’s just a feeling sometimes you have, sometimes you don’t,” Medvedev said.

But if Medvedev doesn't have that 'feeling' on Friday, the Austrian will make him pay.

Dominic Thiem’s drive backhand and slice will also likely play a big role in the match. If the Austrian can dictate the rallies with that shot and control Medvedev’s inward movement and net approaches, he will be able to establish his ascendancy.

In his quarterfinal match, the Russian defended superbly whenever his opponent created angles or hit the ball deep. Besides, he was really quick to march forward and rally inside the baseline – (something Federer does so well to shorten the points); Medvedev pushed and moved Rublev around at will, leaving him stranded on either side of the court on the important points.

Needless to say, that will be a lot harder to do against Dominic Thiem's penetrating groundstrokes.

Dominic Thiem and Daniil Medvedev herald a new dawn

When all is said and done, the second semifinal will definitely bring new hope and cheer as one of the two young champion players will book a spot in the final. The Arthur Ashe stadium may not have the crowd present in full attendance, but the fans around the world would be keenly anticipating the start of a new era in men’s tennis.

Irrespective of whether Dominic Thiem or Daniil Medvedev triumphs, this is a new beginning.