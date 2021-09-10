US Open 2021: 3 standout stats from Emma Raducanu's run to the final

British teenager Emma Raducanu scripted history at the 2021 US Open by becoming the first ever qualifier to reach the final of a Grand Slam event.

Playing in front of a packed crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium, the Brit dismantled Maria Sakkari to book her spot in the final. She now finds herself one final step away from lifting her maiden Grand Slam trophy.

Raducanu has posted some incredible numbers over the course of her breakthrough run in New York. Here we have listed the three standout stats from Raducanu's run to the 2021 US Open final.

#1 Emma Raducanu is on an 18-set win streak

Raducanu is yet to drop a set at this year's tournament.

Emma Raducanu has been in top form throughout the tournament. The youngster has won nine matches -- including three in qualifying -- and is yet to drop a set. She has not even been stretched to a tiebreak in any of her matches thus far.

The scorelines in some of her more recent wins have surprised the 18-year-old herself. Raducanu admitted to being in shock after her win over Maria Sakkari.

"I personally think inside I knew I had some sort of level inside of me that was similar to these girls, but I didn't know if I was able to maintain it over a set or over two sets. To be able to do it and play the best players in the world and beat them, I honestly can't believe it," Raducanu said.

Raducanu enjoys playing on the front foot and she will, in all likelihood, step out looking to be the aggressor in Saturday's final against Leylah Fernandez.

#2 Emma Raducanu has won nearly 50% of the points while returning first serve

Emma Raducanu has managed a total of 25 breaks of serve.

Emma Raducanu leads the field when it comes to returning first serves; the Brit has won a total of 108 points in that aspect, at a 48% success rate.

Her aggressive return game has translated into a total of 25 breaks of serve for Raducanu, second only to Aryna Sabalenka in this year's field.

#3 Emma Raducanu has landed 72% of her first serves

Raducanu has found the first serve when she has needed it the most.

Emma Raducanu does not possess the biggest serve in the women's game, averaging speeds of 97mph and 83mph on her first and second serves respectively.

But the youngster makes up for it by landing a high percentage of first serves. In this tournament so far, she has managed to land 72% of her first serves, the second highest among players who have played at least three matches.

Even more impressive is the fact that Raducanu has managed to produce first serves at the most crucial moments, like break points.

That sort of composure should hold the 18-year-old in good stead heading into her first Major final on Saturday.

