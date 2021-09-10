US Open 2021: 3 standout stats from Leylah Fernandez's run to the final

Canadian teenager Leylah Fernandez downed second seed Aryna Sabalenka in a thrilling three-setter on Thursday to advance to her maiden Grand Slam final at the US Open.

Playing at Arthur Ashe Stadium, the 19-year-old emerged victorious 7-6(3), 4-6, 6-4 after nearly two and a half hours on court. The win was Fernandez's fourth over a top-20 seed this fortnight and she is now just one win away from capturing the crown in New York.

Fernandez's fighting skills and composure have certainly caught the eye in New York, but what do the numbers say about the Canadian's remarkable run? Here are the three standout stats from Leylah Fernandez's run to the 2021 US Open final.

#1 Leylah Fernandez has won the highest number of second serve return points (117)

Leylah Fernandez has been strong on return.

Leylah Fernandez has faced off against some of the biggest servers on the women's tour, including Naomi Osaka and Aryna Sabalenka, this week. However, the young Canadian's refusal to budge from her aggressive return position has yielded rewards.

Fernandez likes to take the returns early and that approach has worked extremely well at the US Open. The 19-year-old has won the highest number of second-serve receiving points -- 117 in total -- amongst the field of 128.

In the semi-finals against Sabalenka, Fernandez won 70% of her second-serve receiving points in the deciding set, which helped her upset the Belarusian and move to the final.

#2 71% of Leylah Fernandez's winners have come from the forehand wing

Fernandez's forehand has proven to a big weapon.

Leylah Fernandez's opponents this fortnight have struggled to find answers to her style of play. Aside from being a brilliant mover on the court, the 19-year-old has also produced some splendid shots over the course of the tournament, especially off the forehand wing.

Angelique Kerber, who was involved in quite a few lengthy cross-court forehand exchanges against Fernandez in the fourth round, highlighted that shot in her post-match press conference.

"I mean, she has a lot of power in her forehand and, you know, she's going for her winners. You know, I think she's always also enjoying her tennis out there," Kerber said after her fourth-round loss to Fernandez.

71% of the winners Fernandez has struck at the US Open have come off her forehand wing. The shot has held up well under pressure and the youngster will once again need to rely on it against Emma Raducanu in the final on Saturday.

#3 Leylah Fernandez has saved 65% of the break points she's faced

Fernandez has been clinical in crunch moments.

Leylah Fernandez's mental resolve has been one of the major highlights of her campaign in New York. The youngster has been the underdog in most of her matches, but has managed to come out on top by holding her nerve in crunch situations.

The 19-year-old has conceded 49 break points in six matches, but has saved an astonishing 32 of them (65%).

Also Read

The Canadian will definitely fancy her chances in tense situations in the final against Raducanu, who has had a much simpler path.

Edited by Arvind Sriram