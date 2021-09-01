US Open 2021: Alexander Zverev vs Albert Ramos-Vinolas preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (4) Alexander Zverev vs Albert Ramos-Vinolas

Date: 2 September 2021

Tournament: US Open 2021

Round: Second round (Round of 64)

Venue: New York, United States

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $40,560,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN/ESPN 2 | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Star Sports / Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Alexander Zverev vs Albert Ramos-Vinolas preview

Fourth seed Alexander Zverev takes on World No. 48 Albert Ramos-Vinolas in the second round of the 2021 US Open on Thursday.

Zverev has entered the final Major of the season in a rich vein of form. The German won the Tokyo Olympics and the Cincinnati Masters back-to-back last month, heading to New York on an 11-match winning streak.

The 2020 US Open runner-up would be hoping to go one better at Flushing Meadows this time around. He started his campaign on Tuesday with a 6-4, 7-5, 6-2 first-round win over big-serving American Sam Querrey.

Albert Ramos-Vinolas in action at the National Bank Open in Toronto

Albert Ramos-Vinolas, on the other hand, began his 2021 season on a strong note. He won the title in Estoril and reached the final in Cordoba, while also registering semifinal appearances in Marbella and Buenos Aires.

However, the Spanish southpaw seems to have lost his touch over the past few weeks. He has managed to cross the Round of 16 only once in his last 12 tournaments.

At the US Open, Ramos-Vinolas survived some tense moments on Tuesday to record a thrilling 6-1, 5-7, 5-7, 7-5, 6-4 win over former World No. 10 Lucas Pouille. The 48th-ranked Spaniard will need to play out of his skin to beat an in-form Zverev in their second-round face-off.

Alexander Zverev vs Albert Ramos-Vinolas head-to-head

Alexander Zverev and Albert Ramos-Vinolas have never met on the ATP tour. But the two did lock horns in an ITF Futures event in Barranquilla back in 2014, where Ramos-Vinolas ran out a 6-1, 6-0 winner.

Alexander Zverev vs Albert Ramos-Vinolas prediction

Alexander Zverev in action at the 2021 US Open

Alexander Zverev powered 18 aces past Sam Querrey on Tuesday and played some brilliant first-strike tennis, winning 90% of his first-serve points. He made just 15 unforced errors while striking 40 winners, which reinforces just how clean he was with his game.

If Zverev can keep serving this well and also keep his errors in check, Albert Ramos-Vinolas isn't likely to stand much of a chance.

The Spaniard is known for his counterpunching style of play where he grinds down his opponents by engaging them in long baseline rallies. But Zverev has been playing nearly flawless attacking tennis of of late, and he will look to use his big groundstrokes to prevent Ramos-Vinolas from getting into his groove.

That said, the German does tend to go passive with his forehand when put under pressure. If there is a recurrence of that on Thursday, Ramos-Vinolas could put Zverev in a spot of bother.

However, the Spaniard himself is coming off a marathon match and might not have the energy to sustain his level long enough against the World No. 4.

Prediction: Alexander Zverev to win in straight sets.

Edited by Musab Abid