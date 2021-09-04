US Open 2021: Alexander Zverev vs Jack Sock preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (4) Alexander Zverev vs Jack Sock

Date: 4 September 2021

Tournament: US Open 2021

Round: Third round (Round of 32)

Venue: New York, United States

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $40,560,000

Alexander Zverev vs Jack Sock preview

World No. 4 Alexander Zverev will take on America's Jack Sock in the third round of the 2021 US Open on Saturday.

Zverev has looked nearly unstoppable over the past few weeks. Having entered the US Open on the back of title wins at the Tokyo Olympics and Cincinnati, the German has moved along smoothly at the season's final Major.

With straight-sets victories over Sam Querrey and Albert Ramos-Vinolas, Zverev has extended his winning streak to 13 matches. The 2020 US Open runner-up is looking determined to lay his hands on the trophy he missed out on by a whisker last year.

Up next for him is former World No. 8 Jack Sock, who is now languishing at a lowly 184th in the rankings.

Jack Sock reacts during a point at the 2021 US Open

A long-standing thumb injury coupled with a back issue kept Sock out of action for quite some time, resulting in his slide down the rankings ladder. But he has been working his way back up this year, plying his trade mostly on the ATP Challenger circuit where he won the title in Little Rock.

The 28-year-old also made some progress on the ATP tour, reaching the quarterfinals at Newport a couple of months ago.

Back at his home Slam, Sock hasn't had it easy so far in the first couple of rounds. But the American showed plenty of fighting spirit to outlast Yoshihito Nishioka in four sets and 31st seed Alexander Bublik in five to advance to the third round.

Alexander Zverev vs Jack Sock head-to-head

Jack Sock leads Alexander Zverev 2-1 in their head-to-head. The German won their first-ever meeting at Beijing in 2016, but Sock took their next two matches.

This will be their first clash since the 2017 ATP Finals, where the American had emerged a 6-4, 1-6, 6-4 winner.

Alexander Zverev vs Jack Sock prediction

Alexander Zverev attempts to hit a forehand at the 2021 US Open

By dint of current form and ranking, Alexander Zverev is the heavy favorite to come through this contest.

Zverev has pretty much everything going for him right now. He has been serving well and playing an excellent brand of attacking tennis that hasn't given his opponents much room to breathe.

The German's forehand, which tends to break down under pressure, has held up well too so far.

However, Jack Sock is the kind of player who can test Zverev. The American is known for his heavy topspin forehand and his defensive skills, which are major weapons on any court. Sock will look to engage the fourth seed in long rallies and open up the court to strike his forehand.

That said, the 28-year-old can crumble under pressure on the big stage, and sustaining a high level against the in-form Zverev might be a challenge. He is also coming off a marathon in his previous match and might not have the energy to go toe-to-toe with the German.

Prediction: Alexander Zverev to win in straight sets.

Edited by Musab Abid