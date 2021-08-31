US Open 2021: Andrey Rublev vs Pedro Martinez preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (5) Andrey Rublev vs Pedro Martinez

Date: 1 September 2021

Tournament: 2021 US Open

Round: Second round (Round of 64)

Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $40,560,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN/ESPN 2 | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Star Sports / Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Andrey Rublev vs Pedro Martinez preview

Fifth seed Andrey Rublev produced a solid display against Ivo Karlovic in his opening match at the 2021 US Open, winning 6-3, 7-6(3), 6-3. Rublev didn't lose his serve even once during the encounter, saving all four break points he faced.

The Russian has had some strong results at the US Open, reaching the quarterfinals twice in the last four editions. In fact, this is the only Slam where he's made the last eight on multiple occasions.

Rublev came into the tournament on the back of an impressive performance in Cincinnati, where he reached the second Masters 1000 final of his career. Both of those finals have come in 2021 - a testament to the 23-year-old's consistency and growth this season.

James Duckworth had FOUR match points and led 6-3* in the third set TB. But Pedro Martinez was the better closer on this day. He wins 4-6 4-6 7-6() 6-2 6-2. Gets Rublev in R2. pic.twitter.com/QRK7u5UyT1 — Wilfy (@whitelinefervor) August 30, 2021

While Rublev had a straightforward win in his opening match, Pedro Martinez had to fight tooth and nail to make the second round. The Spaniard went two sets down against Australia's James Duckworth before making a stunning comeback to prevail 4-6, 4-6, 7-6(7), 6-2, 6-2.

Martinez had an excellent tournament in Kitzbuhel last month, reaching the final in the Austrian city. He lost to Casper Ruud in that match, but did manage to take a set off the Norwegian. It was the first ATP final of Martinez's career.

The 24-year-old's appearance in the second round of the US Open this year is already a career-best result for him at Flushing Meadows.

Andrey Rublev vs Pedro Martinez head-to-head

Andrey Rublev and Pedro Martinez have not met on tour before. Their head-to-head is thus tied at 0-0 currently.

Andrey Rublev vs Pedro Martinez prediction

Pedro Martinez has had a productive 2021 so far

A player who likes to attack from the baseline, Andrey Rublev has an excellent forehand and a reliable backhand. The Russian also has an accurate first serve in his arsenal, which he often uses to win cheap points.

Even Rublev's return game, which can be susceptible to big servers, looked excellent against Ivo Karlovic in the first round.

While Pedro Martinez is also a strong player from the baseline, he largely employs a defensive style of play. The Spaniard is a patient player who will look to wear Rublev down in Wednesday's contest.

That said, the tough five-setter that Martinez played in the first round might be difficult to recover from.

Prediction: Andrey Rublev to win in five sets.

Edited by Musab Abid