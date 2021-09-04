US Open 2021: Angelique Kerber vs Leylah Fernandez preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (16) Angelique Kerber vs Leylah Annie Fernandez

Date: 5 September 2021

Tournament: 2021 US Open

Round: Fourth round (Round of 16)

Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $40,560,000

Angelique Kerber vs Leylah Fernandez preview

2016 champion Angelique Kerber has had a decent run in her US Open 2021 campaign so far. The German has reached the fourth round at Flushing Meadows for just the second time since winning her title.

Kerber has lost two sets in three rounds so far, but has managed to find her best whenever she has truly needed it. She dropped her first set of the tournament against Dayana Yastremska in the opening round, but bounced back well to win 3-6, 6-4, 7-6(3). The 33-year-old then produced her strongest performance of the tournament against Anhelina Kalinina, winning 6-3, 6-2.

Kerber's toughest test came in the third round, where she locked horns with 2017 champion Sloane Stephens. The American started well, winning the first set 7-5, but Kerber came into her own later in the match; the German took the next two sets convincingly to score a 5-7, 6-2, 6-3 victory.

Kerber will be confident of her chances at this year's US Open. She made the semifinals in Cincinnati last month, right after reaching her first Grand Slam semifinal in three years at Wimbledon. She also won her first WTA singles title in two years at the Bad Homburg Open in June.

Talking about confidence, Leylah Fernandez will have heaps of her own going into this match. The teenager has not only made the final 16 in just her second appearance in the US Open main draw, but she has beaten the defending champion to get there.

Fernandez played a phenomenal match against Naomi Osaka in the third round, coming back from a set and a break down to win 5-7, 7-6(2), 6-4. It was the biggest match of the 18-year-old's career, and she approached it like that.

The Canadian was calm and focused throughout, but matched Osaka's intensity with drive and fierceness of her own.

2021 is already the best year of Fernandez's career. She has made the main draw of all four Grand Slams for the first time in her career this year, in addition to winning her maiden WTA singles title at the Monterrey Open in March.

Angelique Kerber vs Leylah Fernandez head-to-head

Angelique Kerber and Leylah Fernandez have not faced off on tour before. Hence, their head-to-head is currently tied at 0-0.

Angelique Kerber vs Leylah Fernandez prediction

Leylah Fernandez showed maturity beyond her years to seal the match against Naomi Osaka

With Angelique Kerber's return to form this year, her defence from the baseline has looked as strong as ever. While the German did make 18 unforced errors in the first set against Stephens, she recovered quickly to reduce the count to just six in the final set.

Her footwork and reflexes will be crucial against Leylah Fernandez's serve, which troubled Osaka repeatedly in the previous round.

Fernandez is a strong all-court player who deploys a counter-punching approach and can produce incredible shots from both the baseline and the net. As displayed in her fightback against Osaka, the 18-year-old also has nerves of steel; she is known to fight for every point on the court.

Kerber, however, has won 17 out of her last 19 matches. She is the far more experienced player, and that coupled with her recent form is likely to help her get past the finish line.

Prediction: Angelique Kerber to win in three sets.

