US Open 2021: Angelique Kerber vs Sloane Stephens preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (16) Angelique Kerber vs Sloane Stephens

Date: 3 September 2021

Tournament: US Open 2021

Round: Third round (Round of 32)

Venue: New York, United States

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $40,560,000

Match timing: Not before 4 pm local time, 8 pm GMT, 1.30 am IST

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | UK - BBC TV & Radio/ Amazon Prime Video | India - Star Sports / Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Angelique Kerber vs Sloane Stephens preview

Angelique Kerber will take on long-time rival Sloane Stephens in a battle of former US Open champions on Friday. Kerber overcame Anhelina Kalinina 6-3, 6-2 in the second round, while Stephens beat compatriot Coco Gauff 6-4, 6-2.

Kerber had a disappointing first half of the season. Apart from a quarterfinal finish at the Grampians Trophy, the German constantly faced early exits. In fact, she failed to bag a single win at either the Australian Open or Roland Garros.

However, Kerber's fortunes saw a massive turnaround during the grasscourt season. The 33-year-old won her 13th career title on home soil in Bad Homburg, before going on to make the last four at Wimbledon.

During the US Open Series, Kerber advanced to the semifinals in Cincinnati, where she lost to eventual winner Ashleigh Barty. The 2016 US Open champion hasn't registered any deep run in New York in recent years, but will be looking to change that this fortnight.

Sloane Stephens during her second-round match against Coco Gauff

Her opponent for Friday, Sloane Stephens, has largely had mediocre results this year. Stephens was winless until the Miami Open, but she did make the last eight in Charleston before going a step further in Parma. The lack of any deep run meant the American went out of the top 50 rankings for the first time since 2017.

Stephens had a disappointing lead-up to the US Open too, but she has looked in terrific form this week in New York. The 28-year-old has registered back-to-back wins over quality Americans - Madison Keys and Coco Gauff - while showcasing some of her famed defense and foot speed.

Stephens would now be hoping for a sixth win over Kerber to secure a place in the last 16.

Angelique Kerber vs Sloane Stephens head-to-head

Angelique Kerber and Sloane Stephens have met six times before and the latter enjoys a 5-1 lead in the head-to-head. Stephens also won their most recent meeting in straight sets, which came in 2018 at the WTA Finals in Singapore.

Angelique Kerber vs Sloane Stephens prediction

Angelique Kerber and Sloane Stephens are proficient counterpunchers with good defensive skills. Given that both players are well-versed with each other's playing styles, we can expect some intense points and grueling baseline exchanges on Friday.

Angelique Kerber hasn't beaten Sloane Stephens since 2012

Stephens and Kerber aren't the biggest of servers on tour, and so will need to maintain a good first-serve percentage while avoiding double faults. They will also have to be wary of leaking too many unforced errors, as that could prove disastrous against a good defender.

In her match against Gauff, Stephens racked up 19 unforced errors against just 11 winners. That kind of performance could prove costly against a player like Kerber.

The German has, overall, looked in better shape than her opponent over the last few months. If she manages to stay in control of her serve and draw errors off Stephens' racquet, she should be able to clinch her first win over the American since 2012.

Prediction: Angelique Kerber to win in three sets.

Edited by Musab Abid