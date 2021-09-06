US Open 2021: Aryna Sabalenka vs Barbora Krejcikova preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (2) Aryna Sabalenka vs (8) Barbora Krejcikova

Date: 7 September 2021

Tournament: US Open 2021

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: New York, United States

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $40,560,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN/ESPN 2 | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Star Sports / Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Aryna Sabalenka vs Barbora Krejcikova preview

Second seed Aryna Sabalenka will take on eighth seed Barbora Krejcikova in a blockbuster quarterfinal at the US Open on Tuesday.

Sabalenka has put together a strong season in 2021 so far. Having won a couple of titles in the first half of the year, the Belarusian made her maiden Grand Slam semifinal at Wimbledon.

She brought her stellar form into the US Open Series too, reaching the last four in Montreal on the back of some scintillating performances. In New York, the World No. 2 struggled briefly in her first round against Nina Stojanovic, but has looked pretty much unstoppable since then.

Sabalenka hasn't conceded more than six games in any of her last three wins - which have come over quality opponents such as Tamara Zidansek, Danielle Collins and Elise Mertens.

But the Belarusian will need to stay sharp in her next match too as she faces Krejcikova, who is in the middle of her career-best season in singles.

Barbora Krejcikova celebrates a point at the 2021 US Open

Known primarily as a doubles expert, Barbora Krejcikova's progress in singles this year has been stunning to say the least. After winning her maiden WTA title in Strasbourg, the Czech took Paris by storm; her breathtaking clay swing culminated in a title run at Roland Garros.

A switch to hardcourts didn't slow Krejcikova down, and she was crowned the champion at home in Prague too.

The 25-year-old arrived at Flushing Meadows on the back of a quarterfinal appearance in Cincinnati. And through the first four rounds, she has looked every bit a title contender.

Former World No. 1 Garbine Muguruza was deemed a tough challenge in the fourth round. But the Czech passed the test with a 6-3, 7-6(4) win, maintaining her impeccable record of not dropping a set so far at the US Open.

But the match had its fair share of drama, and Muguruza insinuated later that Krejcikova used delaying tactics to stall her momentum. The World No. 9 took a medical timeout in the second set because she felt dizzy, and it remains to be seen if she is able to recover in time to face Sabalenka in the quarterfinals.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Barbora Krejcikova head-to-head

Aryna Sabalenka leads Barbora Krejcikova 1-0 in the head-to-head, having won their only encounter 7-5, 4-6, 6-3 at Linz last year.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Barbora Krejcikova prediction

Aryna Sabalenka after her fourth-round win at the 2021 US Open

Aryna Sabalenka has been bludgeoning the ball mericlessly at the US Open this year. If the Belarusian continues to hit the same raw power and pace, she would be an extremely dangerous proposition for any player.

That said, Sabalenka does have areas to work on in her game. Even in her 6-4, 6-1 win over Mertens, the second seed committed as many as 21 unforced errors. That is a cause for concern, especially since Barbora Krejcikova is exactly the kind of player who can take full advantage of any lapses from her opponent.

Apart from her consistency at the back of the court, the Czech is also known for her variety and finesse. Krejcikova will look to move Sabalenka around with her pinpoint placement, and take away from her higher-ranked opponent.

Sabalenka's serve could also be a problem area for her. The Belarusian committed a whopping 10 double faults in the fourth round, and a repeat of that will be duly punished by Krejcikova.

That said, doubts still linger over Krejcikova's fitness. If the condition that caused her dizziness against Muguruza returns, she might not have the energy to hang with Sabalenka - especially in a three-setter.

Prediction: Aryna Sabalenka to win in three sets.

Edited by Musab Abid