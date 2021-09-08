US Open 2021: Aryna Sabalenka vs Leylah Fernandez preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (2) Aryna Sabalenka vs Leylah Fernandez

Date: 9 September 2021

Tournament: US Open 2021

Round: Semifinals

Venue: New York, United States

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $40,560,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN/ESPN 2 | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Star Sports / Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Aryna Sabalenka vs Leylah Fernandez preview

World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka will have her sights set on a maiden Grand Slam final when she takes on Canadian rising star Leylah Fernandez at the 2021 US Open on Thursday.

Having started the year with a couple of titles, Sabalenka has now made it to back-to-back Grand Slam semifinals in what has been the best season of her career. While the World No. 2 didn't start her US Open campaign in the best way possible, conceding a set to Nina Stojanovic in her opening match, she has started to look increasingly more devastating as the tournament has progressed.

Sabalenka hasn't dropped more than six games in any of her last four matches at Flushing Meadows. Her most recent win was a 6-1, 6-4 thrashing of French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova on Tuesday.

With such impressive wins under her belt, the Belarusian would be confident of winning a Grand Slam semifinal for the first time in her career - something she missed out on at Wimbledon a couple of months back.

Leylah Fernandez celebrates her win over Elina Svitolina at the 2021 US Open

Leylah Fernandez, meanwhile, has continued her Cinderella story in what has been a tournament for teens.

The young Canadian started the 2021 season with a title in Monterrey, but couldn't make much of an impact otherwise. Until she arrived in New York, that is.

Fernandez showed a fearless attitude in knocking out Grand Slam champions Naomi Osaka and Angelique Kerber to set up a quarterfinal clash with Olympic bronze medalist Elina Svitolina. That turned out to be no different from the rest, as the 19-year-old once again showed tons of zeal and self-belief to upset the fifth seed 6-3, 3-6, 7-6(5).

Aryna Sabalenka vs Leylah Fernandez head-to-head

Aryna Sabalenka and Leylah Fernandez have never squared off on the tour before, so their head-to-head currently stands at a 0-0 deadlock.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Leylah Fernandez prediction

Aryna Sabalenka reacts during her quarterfinal match at the 2021 US Open

Going by recent form and experience, Aryna Sabalenka is the favorite to come through this contest on paper. The Belarusian has been blasting the ball mercilessly past her opponents this US Open apart from that one poor set she played in her opener.

The only concern for Sabalenka is her serve, which hasn't been completely reliable this week. The World No. 2 has been leaking double faults throughout the tournament, with seven coming against Krejcikova in her most recent match.

If Sabalenka can take care of her serve and keep her unforced errors low, she will have a huge edge in this matchup.

That said, Leylah Fernandez has nothing to lose, and she has shown excellent fighting spirit so far. The Canadian will look to exploit Sabalenka's movement and open up the court to strike winners, while also being patient on occasion and making the Belarusian hit a few extra balls.

However, Fernandez's serve has faltered a few times over the last three matches. And if that happens again, the hard-hitting Sabalenka will likely make her pay.

The teenager has also played a few too many marathons this week, which could affect her energy levels if the match gets extended.

Prediction: Aryna Sabalenka to win in three sets.

